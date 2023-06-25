There wasn't anything in particular that quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek needed to see while on his Florida State official visit this weekend.

The Savannah, Ga., native has been committed to FSU since March 2022 and locked in with the Seminoles since April.

As such, Kromenhoek's primary purpose for his visit was to put on his recruiter hat and try to pitch the priority targets who were also visiting this weekend on why they should join the Seminoles' 2024 recruiting class.

"It was an unbelievable experience just to be there with all of these other highly talented recruits that we want to make part of our family. To bring my whole family around the coaching staff, be with coach Norvell's family, coach (Tony) Tokarz's family. It was truly awesome..." Kromenhoek said as he left his visit. "I feel like this weekend was huge. I feel really, really good about a couple of dudes. I'm going to keep it on the down low for them, I don't want to ruin anything, but I definitely feel super good about some dudes...I feel like some good news is going to be coming in the next couple of days."

Two of the more important FSU targets who were officially visiting this weekend were four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver James Madison II and four-star Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Forest High offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels.

Kromenhoek made sure to spend individual time with each of them to try and add them to a recruiting class on the offensive side of the ball that is shaping up very well with six blue-chip prospects already on board.