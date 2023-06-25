Luke Kromenhoek expects some good recruiting news for FSU in near future
There wasn't anything in particular that quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek needed to see while on his Florida State official visit this weekend.
The Savannah, Ga., native has been committed to FSU since March 2022 and locked in with the Seminoles since April.
As such, Kromenhoek's primary purpose for his visit was to put on his recruiter hat and try to pitch the priority targets who were also visiting this weekend on why they should join the Seminoles' 2024 recruiting class.
"It was an unbelievable experience just to be there with all of these other highly talented recruits that we want to make part of our family. To bring my whole family around the coaching staff, be with coach Norvell's family, coach (Tony) Tokarz's family. It was truly awesome..." Kromenhoek said as he left his visit. "I feel like this weekend was huge. I feel really, really good about a couple of dudes. I'm going to keep it on the down low for them, I don't want to ruin anything, but I definitely feel super good about some dudes...I feel like some good news is going to be coming in the next couple of days."
Two of the more important FSU targets who were officially visiting this weekend were four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver James Madison II and four-star Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Forest High offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels.
Kromenhoek made sure to spend individual time with each of them to try and add them to a recruiting class on the offensive side of the ball that is shaping up very well with six blue-chip prospects already on board.
Although FSU running back Kam Davis wasn't on an official visit this weekend, Kromenhoek mentioned that Davis came down for part of the weekend to help work some as a recruiter as well.
"James, first off he's an unbelievable person outside of football. He's got a great personality, great dude, his family is unbelievable," Kromenhoek said of Madison. "He's a big target for us and he's definitely somebody we want so I'm pretty much doing everything I can to make him welcome, make his family feel welcome, make him feel like it's at home."
While Kromenhoek had a bit more of a relationship with Madison, this weekend was big for establishing more of a relationship with Daniels. One fateful ride in FSU head coach Mike Norvell's Mercedes Maybach coming back from an event helped a great deal on that front.
"We've texted a little bit here and there, but relationship-wise, we didn't have a super strong, tight relationship. We were actually coming back from one of the school meetings and we were in coach Norvell's Maybach just talking it up, having fun," Kromenhoek said of Daniels. "We weren't necessarily talking about football. We were talking about other things and just creating a better relationship. He's definitely a dude we want, a dude I want out there protecting me."
One of the things recruits regularly say about Norvell and the FSU coaching staff is how honest and forthcoming they are, not stooping to the deception that can occasionally come from coaches across today's college football landscape.
Asked about his own approach when trying to convince recruits to join the Seminoles' class, Kromenhoek has a similar message.
" I'm not going to lie to them. I'm going to tell them straight up what it is, how the coaching staff is," Kromenhoek said. "This class of 2024, we don't have dudes here who are all about money. We have dudes here who want to come and work, put that work in, put that sweat in on the practice field and earn their starting spot. They don't want anything given to them. That's what I tell them. It's a special place."
