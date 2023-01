Former Miami starting offensive tackle John Campbell Jr. announced that he narrowed his list of potential landing spots to four schools on Tuesday night. Campbell, who is 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, will decide between FSU, Florida, USC and Tennessee. With the start of the spring semester just around the corner for all four schools, Campbell's decision is expected to come sooner rather than later.

Campbell made an official visit to FSU in December. This past season Campbell started in 10 games for the Hurricanes after missing the entire 2021 season with an injury. Campbell signed with Miami in 2018 out of Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips High, where he was considered a four-star recruit. He is ranked as the 58th-best prospect to enter the portal this offseason. Campbell is reportedly going to visit USC, Tennessee and Florida this week.

The Seminoles have already landed UTEP tackle Jeremiah Byers, Auburn guard Keiondre Jones and Colorado guard Casey Roddick through the NCAA transfer portal this offseason so FSU might not as an attractive a landing spot for Campbell now as it was in December.