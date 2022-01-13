Mike Norvell comments on FSU's 10 newest additions (transfers and HS)

Below is a bio for each, along with a quote from head coach Mike Norvell. Through transfers and the Early Signing Period, FSU has announced 25 newcomers for the 2022 season.

The additions feature defensive lineman Dante Anderson, a true freshman from Homestead Senior High School; linebacker Tatum Bethune, a redshirt junior from UCF; offensive lineman Bless Harris, a redshirt junior from Lamar; offensive lineman Kayden Lyles, a redshirt senior from Wisconsin; wide receiver Mycah Pittman, a redshirt junior from Oregon; wide receiver Deuce Spann, from Illinois, defensive back Greedy Vance, a redshirt sophomore from Louisville; defensive end Jared Verse, a redshirt sophomore from Albany; wide receiver Johnny Wilson, a redshirt sophomore from Arizona State; and wide receiver Winston Wright, Jr., a redshirt junior from West Virginia.

The Florida State football team has added nine transfers and one additional high school prospect to its 2022 roster, and all are enrolled for the spring semester.

Dante Anderson | Fr. | DL | 6-3 | 215 | Miami, Fla. | Homestead Senior High School

Composite four-star prospect…ranked 190th in ESPN300…also tabbed as No. 17 defensive end nationally and No. 24 overall prospect in Florida by ESPN…ranked as No. 38 prospect in Florida and No. 16 weakside defensive end in America by Rivals…played six games his senior year and recorded 23 tackles, including 15.0 for loss with 6.5 sacks, and five quarterback hurries…Miami Herald 8A-6A All-Dade selection after collecting 30 tackles, including 19.0 for loss with 10.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in six games during junior season…played first two seasons at Miami Southridge…helped Spartans win nine games and advance to regional semifinal round of 8A state playoffs in 2018…teammates with Daniel Lyons at Homestead.

Mike Norvell on Dante Anderson

“Dante is a great athlete and explosive player with a tremendous frame. He has a great future in front of him. He and Daniel Lyons were dynamic together in high school, and we are excited that both of them are here with us now.”

Tatum Bethune | R-Jr. | LB | 6-1 | 225 | Miami, Fla. | Miami Central High School/UCF

Three-year contributor at UCF…recorded 185 tackles, 13.0 for loss with 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and five quarterback hurries in 35 games with 16 starts…named second-team all-conference by Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele after junior season…started all 12 games he appeared and led Knights with 108 tackles, including 5.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and three quarterback hurries…average of 9.0 tackles per game ranked second in AAC in 2021…registered 57 tackles, 7.0 for loss with 2.5 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups and one quarterback hurry in 10 games during sophomore season…appeared in all 13 games as true freshman in 2019, recording 20 tackles, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry on 10-3 team…made 80 tackles his senior season at Miami Central, including 24.0 for loss with 14.0 sacks, while helping lead Rockets to region final round of 6A state playoffs…selected to play in Miami-Dade All-Star Game.

Mike Norvell on Tatum Bethune

“Tatum has great experience and proven productivity at the college level. He is an explosive playmaker with demonstrated toughness since he was playing at Miami Central. We are excited about having Tatum in our program.”

Bless Harris | R-Jr. | OL | 6-5 | 315 | New Orleans, La. | St. Augustine High School/Lamar

Two-year contributor at Lamar…started five games at left tackle in spring 2021 season prior to injury…played in 10 games with two starts as redshirt freshman in fall 2019…helped block for Cardinal offense that ranked second in Southland Conference with average of 172.3 rushing yards per game…earned first-team all-district and all-metro honors his senior season at St. Augustine after leading Purple Knights to quarterfinal round of Division I state playoffs…ranked as 143rd overall prospect from Louisiana in Class of 2019…helped lead turnaround from two wins his sophomore season to 14 combined wins and two playoff appearances his final two years…helped St. Augustine advance to quarterfinal round of state playoffs his junior season…earned bachelor’s degree in general studies from Lamar.

Mike Norvell on Bless Harris

“Bless brings size, athletic ability and versatility to our offensive line. He played left tackle and also has the ability to move inside. He is a smart, tough football player who has continued to develop and whose best football is ahead of him. He played at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, where Coach Johnson was head coach.”

Kayden Lyles | R-Sr. | OL | 6-3 | 315 | Tampa, Fla. | Middleton High School (Wisc.)/Wisconsin

Three-year letterwinner at Wisconsin…appeared in 34 games with 16 starts for Badgers…named to 2021 Rimington Trophy Watch List…made one start in 2021…started first four games at center in 2020 before season-ending injury…appeared in 13 games with four starts at left guard as redshirt sophomore, helping Badgers win 10 games while advancing to Big Ten Championship Game and reaching Rose Bowl…appeared in 12 games with seven starts at defensive end in 2018…Academic All-Big Ten…consensus four-star recruit rated as No. 1 prospect in Wisconsin…unanimous Associated Press first-team all-state selection his senior year after leading Middleton to quarterfinal round of Division 1 state playoffs…two-time all-city selection at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale…helped Sabercats earn state championships his sophomore and junior seasons before moving to Middleton…earned first-team all-section honors from Arizona Football Coaches Association his junior year while helping Saguaro to Division II state championship…helped Sabercats win 2014 Division III state championship with perfect 14-0 season…earned bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Wisconsin.

Mike Norvell on Kayden Lyles

“Kayden brings great experience and toughness to our team. He is smart, having already graduated from Wisconsin with a degree in industrial engineering, and extremely competitive. I’ve known Kayden since he was in high school at Saguaro in Scottsdale, Arizona, and I was coaching at Arizona State. We are looking forward to the impact Kayden will have within our program on and off the field.”

Mycah Pittman | R-Jr. | WR | 5-11 | 205 | Tampa, Fla. | Calabasas High School (Calif.)/Oregon

Appeared in 22 games with 12 starts in three seasons at Oregon…totaled 38 receptions for 547 yards and two touchdowns in addition to 15 punt returns for 151 yards…caught 12 passes for 197 yards and registered 151 yards on 15 punt returns while appearing in 10 games with seven starts in 2021…started four of five games played in 2020, making eight catches for 123 yards…seven of eight catches his sophomore season resulted in first down…appeared in seven games his true freshman season, helping Oregon to 7-0 record in those games…registered 18 receptions for 227 yards and two touchdowns…made first collegiate start and had four catches for 30 yards in Rose Bowl win vs. Wisconsin…consensus four-star prospect in Class of 2019…recorded 177 receptions for 3,129 yards and 32 touchdowns with 11 100-yard receiving games and four with more than 200 yards in three high school seasons…two-time All-CIF Southern Section Division 2 first-team selection…made 67 catches for 828 yards and 12 touchdowns his senior year to help Coyotes advance to semifinal round of Division 2 Southern Section playoffs…totaled 1,027 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 60 receptions as a junior…played sophomore year at Oaks Christian and registered 55 catches for 1,329 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Mike Norvell on Mycah Pittman

“We’re looking forward to the impact Mycah can make in different aspects of the game. He has showcased explosiveness and play-making ability at wide receiver and has proven to be a dynamic punt returner. He also is one of the more experienced players among this group having already played three seasons of high-level college football.”

Deuce Spann | WR | 6-4 | 195 | St. Petersburg, Fla. | Lakewood High School/Illinois

Moved from quarterback to wide receiver prior to 2021 season…appeared in nine games during redshirt freshman year and caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns…averaged 24.8 yards per reception…Academic All-Big Ten…made collegiate debut at Penn State in 2020…consensus three-star recruit as dual-threat quarterback coming out of Lakewood…accounted for 6,972 yards of total offense throughout high school career, including 4,771 passing yards with 45 touchdowns and 2,165 rushing yards with 27 touchdowns…led Spartans to 12-1 record and into semifinal round of 4A state playoffs his senior year behind 1,937 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and 847 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing…passed for 1,860 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 883 yards and nine scores as a junior while leading Lakewood to regional semifinal round of 5A state playoffs…responsible for more than 1,400 yards during sophomore year, passing for 974 yards and eight scores and rushing for 435 yards and eight touchdowns to lead Spartans to regional final round of state playoffs and 9-3 final record…also ran track at Lakewood.

Mike Norvell on Deuce Spann

“Deuce is a tremendous athlete with a great combination of size and speed who is coming back home to the state of Florida. The sky is the limit for what he can become, and we are excited about his development.”

Greedy Vance | DB | 5-10 | 155 | Kenner, La. | Edna Karr High School/Louisville

Appeared in 17 games with nine starts in two seasons at Louisville…started nine of 12 games played during redshirt freshman season and recorded 36 tackles, 1.0 for loss, seven pass breakups and one fumble recovery…pass breakups total tied for eight in ACC and for second among Cardinals…registered career-high eight tackles in win at Duke…played five games as a true freshman in 2020 and made one solo tackle…earned all-state honors his senior year…helped lead Edna Karr to 4A state championships all three years…Cougars were 14-1 his sophomore season, completed perfect 15-0 season his junior year and finished 13-2 in 2019.

Mike Norvell on Greedy Vance

“Greedy is an experienced cornerback who is still young and has great growth potential. He has already started nine games in the ACC and has showcased his play-making ability on the field. He is a very competitive player who brings the right mindset and work ethic to everything he does.”

Jared Verse | DL | 6-4 | 250 | Dayton, Ohio | Central Columbia High School (Penn.)/Albany

Appeared in 15 games over two seasons at Albany, recording 75 tackles, including 21.5 for loss with 14.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup…first-team all-conference selection and FCS Freshman All-American in fall 2021 after registering 53 tackles, 11.5 for loss with 10.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup…earned CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in spring 2021…was second-team all-conference selection and Jerry Rice Award finalist after recording 22 tackles, including 10.0 for loss with 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble in four games played…led Colonial Athletic Association in tackles for loss and tied for second in sacks…made career-high 10 tackles vs. Stony Brook in first collegiate start…redshirted 2019 season…three-time All-PHAC athlete at Central Columbia…played both sides his senior year, registering 14 tackles with three forced fumbles and 15 receptions for 385 yards at tight end…also played basketball and ran track for Bluejays…won state championship as part of 4x400 relay team.

Mike Norvell on Jared Verse

“We are fired up to have Jared joining our program. He is a special athlete who has blossomed into a highly productive playmaker since coming into college. He has an incredible ceiling with his speed, athleticism and toughness.”

Johnny Wilson | WR | 6-7 | 230 | Pacoima, Calif. | Calabasas High School/Arizona State

Appeared in 14 games with three starts in two seasons at Arizona State…caught 12 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown in five games played during 2021 season…played in three games and made one start his true freshman season and caught six passes for 89 yards…consensus four-star prospect out of Calabasas…rated 62nd in ESPN300 for Class of 2020…tabbed as No. 8 wide receiver prospect in America by ESPN and 15th by Rivals…invited to Under Armour All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl All-Star Game…four-year contributor at Calabasas, recording 187 receptions for 3,032 yards and 43 touchdowns…made 37 receptions for 606 yards and eight touchdowns his senior year…caught 40 passes for 672 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior, helping lead Coyotes to semifinal round of Division 2 Southern Section playoffs…sophomore year produced 52 receptions for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns…as a freshman, made 58 catches for 855 yards and 14 touchdowns to help Calabasas win Division 5 Southern Section title and advance to state semifinal.

Mike Norvell on Johnny Wilson

“We’re thrilled to have Johnny join us. He has a great combination of size and speed, and is a matchup problem at wide receiver. He has played a lot of football in college but is still young with an opportunity to grow and develop. He battled through injuries this past year, but we are excited about his play-making ability.”

Winston Wright, Jr. | R-Jr. | WR | 5-10 | 180 | Savannah, Ga. | Memorial Day School/West Virginia

Appeared in 33 games with 16 starts in three seasons at West Virginia…caught 129 passes for 1,338 yards and seven touchdowns while also gaining 1,236 yards with two touchdowns on 50 kickoff returns…led Mountaineers with 63 receptions, 688 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2021…also returned 23 kickoffs for 618 yards and one touchdown…average of 26.9 yards per kickoff return ranked fourth in Big 12 and 19th nationally…ranked sixth in Big 12 with average of 4.8 receptions per game…broke WVU’s single-game record with 217 kickoff return yards, including 98-yarder, vs. Maryland…one of only 11 players nationally with multiple 90-yard kickoff returns in 2021…Academic All-Big 12…earned second-team All-Big 12 honors after making team-high 47 receptions for 553 yards and two touchdowns while adding 425 yards on 20 kickoff returns during his sophomore season…ranked fourth in Big 12 in receptions per game and fifth in receiving yards per game…caught 19 passes for 97 yards and returned seven kickoffs for 193 yards and one touchdown his freshman year…collected nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards in four seasons at Memorial Day…three-time all-state selection…helped lead Blue Thunder to two state championships…also played basketball and ran track at Memorial Day…won state titles in 100- and 200-meter dash his senior year…broke state record in 200 with time of 22.22 seconds.

Mike Norvell on Winston Wright, Jr.

“Winston is another playmaker coming to our receiving corps. He is a dynamic and productive player who has grown throughout his career. He has a versatile skillset and is a dynamic kickoff returner. We are excited for all the different ways he can impact a game.”

