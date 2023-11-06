Mike Norvell excited to etch another chapter in FSU-Miami rivalry
Even though he's only been at Florida State for a few seasons, Mike Norvell has already left quite a mark on the FSU-Miami rivalry.
In his first season in 2020, he became the first coach to miss a game after testing positive for COVID-19 and his Seminoles were throttled 52-10 by the Hurricanes.
In 2021, he got his first rivalry win and helped create an iconic moment in the rivalry as Jordan Travis' fourth-and-14 pass to Andrew Parchment helped the Seminoles win 31-28.
Last year, FSU returned the beatdown favor on the Hurricanes, thumping them 45-3 in the most lopsided road win in the history of the rivalry.
And so in quick order, he's gotten quite the impression of how much the FSU-Miami rivalry, which will be renewed Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC at Doak Campbell Stadium, means.
"This is what college football is all about. One of the greatest games this country has. This is a huge contest for our football team," Norvell said Monday. "Everything we've done throughout the course of the year is to prepare you for this moment, for this week, for what we're going to do and what we want to accomplish. A lot of excitement around our program...
"I'm just grateful to be a part of it. I've got a chance to coach in two of these. You feel it from pregame, obviously the week of practice, all those things. The minute you step on that field, there is a different edge. Like, there's nothing I can just say that would really give justice to what that experience is. I'm excited about it."
That blowout win last season for the Seminoles in Miami was only their second in a row at that time. That streak, small as it was then, is still going. FSU has now won 15 straight games, is 9-0 to start this season and four wins away from a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Miami has also improved since the last meeting of the rivalry. After the Hurricanes finished Mario Cristobal's first season 5-7 and missed a bowl, they started this season 4-0 and are 6-3 heading into the game in Tallahassee.
Although FSU is favored by 14.5 points over the Hurricanes early in the week, Norvell knows better than to think less of Miami.
"It's a talented team. Each year we played 'em, they've been a talented team. Probably always will be a talented team," Norvell said. "It's one of the things that makes this rivalry great because you're going to see a lot of talent on the field. It comes down to execution, physicality, response, toughness, all that."
Admittedly, it's a bit hard to get a read on the Hurricanes. They've had a bit of a hot/cold nature to them, putting up 48 points in their win over Texas A&M and then managing just 20 points in their home loss to Georgia Tech and six points in last week's loss at NC State.
What has been less hot and cold, though, has been Miami's defense. The Hurricanes have allowed 150 rushing yards just once this season against North Carolina. Their 3.13 yards per carry allowed this season vs. FBS competition rank 14th nationally and their 30 sacks are one behind Virginia Tech for the ACC lead and are tied for 10th-most nationally.
"They've just gained more experience. D-linemen are a year older, they have a talented freshman (Rueben Bain) who is having a great season. They've got a core nucleus of players that they've had, the safeties, and they've added some pieces that give them a little more experience. The more plays they see, the more flashes they've seen, they're getting better because their reaction time is a lot better..." FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "Those guys are playing fast. I think if you watch their evolution from game one to now, their comfort level with the defense, you see them getting better. I think all of those factors are why they're playing at a high level."
As if the rivalry stakes aren't enough for the Seminoles, a perfect ACC record is also on the line Saturday afternoon. With a win, FSU would finish the season 8-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2014 and the 10th time in program history since joining the conference in 1992.
"It's going to be a heck of a matchup. We're looking forward to it," Norvell said. "Excited about the week of work building up to it."
