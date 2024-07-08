The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl on Monday released the preseason watch list for the 2024 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank. This year’s list includes 21 of the nation’s top college football coaches representing all Power Four conferences, and is led by the 2023 winner in Mike Norvell of Florida State.

The Dodd Trophy celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

Norvell and FSU went 13-1 in 2023, claiming an undefeated regular season and an ACC title before a defeat to Georgia in the Orange Bowl. The Seminoles are 31-17 in Norvell's five seasons at FSU.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. taking into consideration each program’s Academic Progress Rate (APR), Graduation Success Rate (GSR), commitment to service and charity in the community, as well as projected success for the 2024 season.

Coaches in the first year with their current teams were not included as they are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy until their second year with their program.

“The Dodd Trophy continues to be the most coveted coach of the year award due to what we call the ‘Dodd Difference,’ where coaches are held to a higher standard, both on and off the field,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Boddy Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This award is about more than just wins on the gridiron, but also focuses on how these coaches embody leadership with their student-athletes in the classroom and throughout their communities.

"We only consider coaches whose programs have earned the highest APRs and require coaches to have at least two years of experience leading their current programs, so that they have had time to establish a precedent at their universities.”

Of the 21 coaches on the watch list, five are previous winners of The Dodd Trophy, including Dabo Swinney (2011), Kirk Ferentz (2015), Brian Kelly (2018), Kyle Whittingham (2019) and Mike Norvell (2023).

Additionally, two of the finalists for last year’s award are represented with Mizzou’s Eliah Drinkwitz and eventual winner of the 2023 Dodd Trophy, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.

The ACC and SEC lead all conferences with six coaches named to the preseason watch list, followed by the Big Ten and Big 12, who each have four coaches represented.

Coaches from ACC schools: Jeff Brohm (Louisville), Mario Cristobal (Miami), Brent Pry (Virginia Tech), Dave Doeren (NC State), Dabo Swinney (Clemson) and Norvell.

