Mike Norvell will hit $10 million mark, could be among top 5 coaches in '24
Mike Norvell is staying at Florida State — with a lucrative, long-term extension that could have him among the top 5 coaches in college football.
Norvell is set to earn more than $10 million annually over the next eight years, an extension that was first reported by Yahoo Sports! writer Ross Dellenger and confirmed by other outlets. A revised contract, which would be the sixth amendment of Norvell's deal, has been requested by the Osceola but not yet been released. Norvell was set to make $7.335 million in 2024.
Only five college football coaches earned $10 million in 2023, with one retiring (Nick Saban) and one dismissed (Mel Tucker).
It's unclear who Alabama will hire and if the school would surpass Saban's nation-leading $11.407 annual salary for Washington's Kalen DeBoer or Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. According to USA Today's football coach salary database, Clemson's Dabo Swinney was No. 2 at $10.884 million, followed by Georgia's Kirby Smart ($10.705 million) and Ohio State's Ryan Day ($10.271 million).
The database for 2024 is not yet established and the top 5 will fluctuate. LSU coach Brian Kelly ($9.975 million) potentially could join the $10 million club. Others who earned $9 million or more in 2023 included Jimbo Fisher, who was dismissed by Texas A&M, as well as Kentucky's Mark Stoops, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Mississippi's Lane Kiffin.
Discuss this story on the Osceola Village
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple