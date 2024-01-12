Mike Norvell is staying at Florida State — with a lucrative, long-term extension that could have him among the top 5 coaches in college football.

Norvell is set to earn more than $10 million annually over the next eight years, an extension that was first reported by Yahoo Sports! writer Ross Dellenger and confirmed by other outlets. A revised contract, which would be the sixth amendment of Norvell's deal, has been requested by the Osceola but not yet been released. Norvell was set to make $7.335 million in 2024.

Only five college football coaches earned $10 million in 2023, with one retiring (Nick Saban) and one dismissed (Mel Tucker).

It's unclear who Alabama will hire and if the school would surpass Saban's nation-leading $11.407 annual salary for Washington's Kalen DeBoer or Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. According to USA Today's football coach salary database, Clemson's Dabo Swinney was No. 2 at $10.884 million, followed by Georgia's Kirby Smart ($10.705 million) and Ohio State's Ryan Day ($10.271 million).

The database for 2024 is not yet established and the top 5 will fluctuate. LSU coach Brian Kelly ($9.975 million) potentially could join the $10 million club. Others who earned $9 million or more in 2023 included Jimbo Fisher, who was dismissed by Texas A&M, as well as Kentucky's Mark Stoops, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Mississippi's Lane Kiffin.