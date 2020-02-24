In all the years the Florida State men have been playing basketball, only four times have they hosted a Top 10 matchup in their own arena. Monday night will be No. 5. The Seminoles (23-4, 13-3) are currently ranked No. 6 in the country. Louisville (23-5, 14-3) is now 10th in the coaches poll. The Cardinals won both of their games this past week in blowout fashion -- a 90-66 win over Syracuse and a 72-55 victory over North Carolina -- moved back in the Top 10 in one poll while staying 11th in the AP. Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

M.J. Walker scored a career-high 23 points in the Seminoles' first meeting with Louisville in January. (The USA Today)

Not that this game needed much more juice anyway. The Seminoles and Cardinals are both vying for the regular-season ACC championship and are also still in very good position to earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Maybe even higher if they stay hot down the stretch. Calling this a "big" game is an understatement. And saying it's one of the biggest in the history of the Tucker Center would not be an overstatement. Florida State vs. Louisville Round 2, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN, will be a monumental Monday night showdown. "These are games that you want to play in," Louisville head coach Chris Mack said. "That you want them to be meaningful. Florida State wanted it to be meaningful. And we did. And we've gotten ourselves to this point. And they're going to be a heck of a challenge for our team." FSU junior guard M.J. Walker scored a career-high 23 points in the first meeting between the two teams -- a 78-65 victory for the Seminoles in Louisville. He understands the significance of the game on Monday night. He understands what they're playing for and what's at stake. But he says he's not about to treat this game any differently than he has treated the previous 27 this season. "Obviously, we're both good teams," Walker said. "We try not to look at it as this game is any bigger than the next game. We're taking the same approach we've taken all year. Like we normally do. Obviously, Louisville is a prestigious school, but we're going to take our same approach."

The previous Top 10 matchups in Tallahassee Feb. 16, 1989: No. 10 Louisville 78, No. 7 FSU 77 OT Feb. 10, 1993: No. 10 FSU 111, No. 9 Wake Forest 94 Feb. 27, 1997: No. 3 North Carolina 86, No. 6 FSU 76 Jan. 10, 2017: No. 9 FSU 88, No. 7 Duke 72