FSU sports information

The No. 6 Florida State (31-7, 10-1 ACC) put together one of its most impressive days of the season as they defeated No. 4 Clemson (37-3, 12-2) in back-to-back games in front of a sold out McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

The Seminoles took the first game of the softball doubleheader 7-0 and came back to take game two by a score of 4-1.

FSU snapped Clemson’s 29-game home winning streak and 23-game winning streak overall. The Seminoles are now in sole possession of first place in the ACC after clinching their first top-5 road series win in school history. The Seminoles also improved to 6-0 all-time against Clemson.

Game 1: Florida State 7 Clemson 0

Making her first career start, Makenna Reid shut down the Tigers as they did not record a hit for the first three innings. Reid recorded four strikeouts, including opening up the first inning by striking out the side. The Tigers finally got their first hit in the bottom of the fourth, but Ali DuBois came in and recorded three easy outs to keep the Tigers scoreless.

The Seminoles finally broke the tie in the top of the fifth inning as Mack Leonard got on thanks to a Tiger error, and Hallie Wacaser singled to put runners on the corners for the Noles. Jahni Kerr put one in play, and the throw home was late to get the Noles on the board. Michaela Edenfield doubled to bring home Wacaser and Kerr to extend the lead to 3-0.

Edenfield wasn’t done as she came back in the top of the sixth and hit a three-run home run to blow the game open. Kathryn Sandercock came in and shut the door to earn her fourth save the season. As a pitching staff, the Noles allowed just two hits to a team that was averaging over seven runs a game. Ali DuBois was credited with the win to improve to 4-2 this season.

Game 2: FSU 4, Clemson 1

It was the same story in game two as the Seminoles dominated all three facets of the game. Sandercock got the call in the circle in game two and was terrific, pitching her sixth complete game of the season and allowed just one run while striking out five.

The Seminoles got some offense going in the third inning as Katie Dack led off the inning with a single. Josie Muffley laid down a bunt to move Dack to second, and she advanced to third on a groundout. Devyn Flaherty beat the throw to first to record an infield single to score Dack.

FSU opened up the fourth inning with three straight singles as Kerr picked up another RBI to bring Leonard home. Muffley hit a fly ball deep enough to score Hallie Wacaser to give the Noles the 3-0 lead.

The Tigers scored their first run of the day on a solo home run to cut the lead to two, but no further damage was done.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Kerr led off with her eighth home run of the season to extend the lead back to three. Sandercock continued her dominance in the final two inning to improve to 13-3 on the year.