Osceola video: Lonni Alameda on FSU's trip to Mexico, looking to Clearwater

The No. 9 Florida State softball team (4-1) will make its annual trip to the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational this week where it will face No. 16 Missouri (4-2) at 10 a.m. on ESPN2 on Thursday, Ohio State (4-0) at 2 p.m. on ACC Network on Friday, Wichita State (5-0) at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ on Saturday and UCF (6-1) at 8 p.m. on ESPN on Sunday.
FSU has played in the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational in every year of its existence and has had great success in Clearwater.
The Noles hold a 16-9 record in Clearwater. FSU's 16 wins are the most of any team in the country - 12 out of FSU's 16 wins in Clearwater have come against ranked opponents.
