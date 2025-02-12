FSU rallies from 16-point deficit, stuns Wake on road

Florida State's first half was dreadful, even coming off a week of rest and time to regroup and get healthy.

The second half? Well, it kept getting better and better — and turned out to be one of the best halves of the Seminoles' season.

Taylor Bol Bowen had 13 of his 15 points in the second half, including a clutch 3-pointer with 15 seconds to go as FSU rallied from a 16-point deficit to take a 72-70 win over Wake Forest on Wednesday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Bol Bowen missed two games due to a concussion, shooting 4 of 8 from the floor and 3 of 6 from 3-point range as the Seminoles pulled off an improbable upset after a sluggish first half.

FSU (15-9, 6-7 ACC) was all but out of it and without Jamir Watkins after he fouled out with 4:50 left in the game and the Seminoles trailing 63-54.

But FSU climbed back into the game. Malique Ewin had two critical buckets in the final 1:30 of the game, while Justin Thomas hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final 3:22 and added a late dunk for the game's final basket.

Ewin finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, recording his ninth double-double of the season.

FSU shot 18 of 32 (56.3 percent) from the floor and 6 of 12 (50 percent) from 3-point range in the second half.

The Seminoles are just 2-6 on the road in 2024-25, picking up their first league win on the road since Miami in early January. It's also considered a Quad 1 win given the Seminoles won on the road.

Watkins shot just 2 of 7 in the first half but bounced back to shoot 5 for 10 from the floor in the second half. He played for a long stretch with four fouls, but picked up a fifth foul on the offensive end with 4:50 to go. Watkins finished with 15 points, including a dreadful 1 of 6 from 3-point range.

Cameron Hildreth had 22 points on 8 of 14 shooting and Hunter Sallis added 20 points for Wake (18-7, 10-4).