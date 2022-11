In this week's edition of the Osceola's Nole Your Enemy opponent preview, host Pat Burnham is joined by FloridaGators.com senior writer Scott Carter as he shares his insights on the 2022 Gators as FSU gets ready to welcome Florida to Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday night.

Scott shares his thoughts on the direction of the Florida program under Billy Napier, the development of Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Florida running game and who the top playmakers are on offense. He also discusses the team's top defensive players and offers his thoughts on why Florida has struggled to stop the run. Scott also shares his thoughts on what the keys are for Florida on offense and defense against the FSU.