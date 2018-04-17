This weekend marked Franklin, Ga., standout defensive back Aaron Beasley's first visit to Florida State with his family, and it's clear that the 'Noles made a strong impression.

"I really like the vibe up there," he said. "I got a chance to talk with Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward. Loved the vibe. And I like the way they want to move and are locked into winning. They want to win right now. I like that attitude."

As an aspiring defensive back, Beasley said he really took to heart the comments from Sanders.

"He came to talk with a big group of us ... he talked to us about life and college life, what to expect and how the coaches are going to take very good care of us," Beasley said. "It was surreal listing to Deion. He's the best DB to ever play the game, and he was real about everything to us."

Beasley arrived first thing Saturday morning and got a detailed view of the facilities, the dorms and several other aspects of FSU's campus. He also got a chance to watch some of the spring game before heading home.

"I really liked the energy, and the crowd was wild," Beasley said. "They have a really good fan base. It was a great vibe for me this weekend seeing everything."

Beasley also got a chance to meet with FSU's coaches during the day. He spent most of his time with defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett, and he said that Barnett showed him plenty of love.

"I talked with Coach Barnett one-on-one, and he made me feel like a big priority to him," Beasley said. "He told me on the recruiting board they have the top-tier guys, and there are around four or five guys up there, and I'm on that top chart. They made me feel really wanted."