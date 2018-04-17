Florida State's football staff made a big impression on several uncommitted prospects this past weekend, but few of those players had their eyes opened as wide as the ones who were making their first visits to Tallahassee -- either by themselves or with their families.
That was certainly the case for IMG Academy quarterback David Baldwin and Georgia defensive back Aaron Beasley, both of whom came away very impressed.
Warchant.com spoke with both of those talented prospects after the weekend, and they each recapped some of the highlights of the visit and where things now stand with the Seminoles.
DB Beasley says FSU coaches made him feel like a 'big priority'
This weekend marked Franklin, Ga., standout defensive back Aaron Beasley's first visit to Florida State with his family, and it's clear that the 'Noles made a strong impression.
"I really like the vibe up there," he said. "I got a chance to talk with Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward. Loved the vibe. And I like the way they want to move and are locked into winning. They want to win right now. I like that attitude."
As an aspiring defensive back, Beasley said he really took to heart the comments from Sanders.
"He came to talk with a big group of us ... he talked to us about life and college life, what to expect and how the coaches are going to take very good care of us," Beasley said. "It was surreal listing to Deion. He's the best DB to ever play the game, and he was real about everything to us."
Beasley arrived first thing Saturday morning and got a detailed view of the facilities, the dorms and several other aspects of FSU's campus. He also got a chance to watch some of the spring game before heading home.
"I really liked the energy, and the crowd was wild," Beasley said. "They have a really good fan base. It was a great vibe for me this weekend seeing everything."
Beasley also got a chance to meet with FSU's coaches during the day. He spent most of his time with defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett, and he said that Barnett showed him plenty of love.
"I talked with Coach Barnett one-on-one, and he made me feel like a big priority to him," Beasley said. "He told me on the recruiting board they have the top-tier guys, and there are around four or five guys up there, and I'm on that top chart. They made me feel really wanted."
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news