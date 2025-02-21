Notes: OL Payne, TE Wesley, DT Luckie set official visits with FSU

Here is the latest Osceola recruiting notebook with updates on FSU's recruiting efforts for its 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes. The Seminoles have added another prospect to the expected list of official visitors on the weekend of June 20 and several other prospects have confirmed with the Osceola that they have unofficial visits planned with Florida State during the Seminoles' spring practice period in March and April.

Official visits

The FSU commit has finally locked in an official visit date with the Seminoles. Payne announced on Friday that his official visit with the Seminoles will take place on the weekend of June 20. He will also take official visits to Penn State, Syracuse, Georgia and Arkansas.

Norcross head Corey Richardson confirmed with the Osceola on Thursday that Luckie has set three official visits for this summer with Florida State getting one of those. The four-star prospect will be in Tallahassee on the weekend of June 13. He will take official visits to Georgia and Ohio State prior to his visit with FSU.

Florida State continues to court TE prospect from the midwest, as Orem (UT) TE Kai Wesley has setup an official visit with the Seminoles. Wesley has told the Osceola that he will be visiting on June 20, but that may not be the only time that the 6-7 and 240-pound tight end may end up on campus. Wesley also is looking at making a spring trip to Tallahassee, either March 19 or April 20. But with his distance from campus and him being in the middle of high school baseball season, making the trip may prove difficult. "I really want to get up for a spring practice, but with my high school baseball schedule it’s going to be hard to get out there," he told the Osceola.

Updates

Toothman is a late bloomer of sorts. He has picked up offers from FSU, Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, Arkansas and Florida since the second week of January. His offer from the Seminoles came on his unofficial visit to Tallahassee in January. It will not be his last visit to FSU. Toothman told the Osceola he will visit FSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Baylor among others this spring before completely setting up his official visit schedule for this summer. He has already locked in an official visit with Mississippi State.

Colton Jr. received a number of offers in January, one of them from the Seminoles. The wave of offers resulted in Colton Jr. reopening his recruitment last month as he decommitted from South Carolina. The Rivals250 LB told the Osceola that he will be giving Florida State a look on March 19th. He also told the Osceola that he will be officially visiting Florida State in the fall, but a date has not yet been set. He set up official visits to Penn State and SMU later in the day. So while the Seminoles may not make the first wave of official visits, a good unofficial visit in March may expedite the process.

The four-star has begun locking in his official visits, with a visit to Auburn being set earlier in the week. In a brief talk with Broadnax on Thursday night, he told the Osceola that he was working on setting up his official visit with Florida State. It was already very likely but it looks like the Seminoles are in line for an OV in addition to a visit this spring.

New offers