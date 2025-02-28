Notes: Several top 2026 targets set FSU visits, two WRs offered

Updates and visits

Florida State offered Wilkes, who is ranked as the 9th-best overall prospect in the state of Alabama for the 2026 class, last spring. He announced on Thursday that he will take unofficial visits to six schools this spring. Wilkes will be in Tallahassee to watch practice on March 29. Other visits planned for this spring are to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M.

FSU continues to be a factor in the recruitment of four-star OT Sam Greer from Arkon (OH) Hoban High. Greer made an unofficial visit to FSU in January and announced Friday he will be back in Tallahassee later this spring for another unofficial visit. He will be at FSU on April 22 for his second unofficial visit with the Seminoles. Missouri, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Florida and Wisconsin will also receive unofficial visits from Greer.

Jensen, who was high school teammates with current FSU tight end Chase Loftin, told the Osceola on Thursday that he will take an unofficial visit to FSU on March 27. He has held an offer from the Seminoles since August. Jensen has already set official visits with Missouri and Nebraska. This spring he will also take unofficial visits to Kanas State, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Auburn and Missouri.

Kruel announced on Thursday that he has narrowed his list of potential college homes to 12 teams. Florida State made the list along with Florida, Miami, Colorado, Penn State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M. Kruel was offered by FSU last summer while camping with the Seminoles. Kruel has yet to announce which schools he plans to take official visits to later this summer and/or fall.

FSU had hoped to put itself in a position to get an unofficial visit this spring, then official visit this summer after OL coach Herb Hand's in-school visit with OT Zaden Krempin in January. Krempin told the Osceola after that visit the Seminoles would figure into his spring plans. However, it looks like FSU will not get that visit after all. Krempin is now planning to take unofficial visits to Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Colorado. He has already set official visits with LSU, SMU, Texas and Michigan in May and June.

2026 offers

Young was offered by FSU on Thursday. He is another prospect whose recruiting profile has been raised after a junior season where he caught 25 passes for 626 yards and 11 touchdowns. This offseason Young has also picked up offers from Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Pitt, Purdue, Utah, USF, UCF and West Virginia.