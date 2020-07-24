Florida State's 2021 football recruiting class took a hit on Friday as offensive line commit Jake Slaughter announced he has backed out on his commitment to the Seminoles and instead will sign with rival Florida.

Slaughter, who is from Ocala and grew up a fan of the Gators, committed to FSU in April and told Warchant earlier this month that he was firm in his commitment to the 'Noles.

But on Friday, he said he has had a change of heart.

