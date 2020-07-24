 FSU football loses OL commit Slaughter to Gators
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-24 12:23:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Update: Reaction, what comes next after OL Slaughter decommitment

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Florida State's 2021 football recruiting class took a hit on Friday as offensive line commit Jake Slaughter announced he has backed out on his commitment to the Seminoles and instead will sign with rival Florida.

Slaughter, who is from Ocala and grew up a fan of the Gators, committed to FSU in April and told Warchant earlier this month that he was firm in his commitment to the 'Noles.

But on Friday, he said he has had a change of heart.

WARCHANT TV: Instant reaction, plus what comes next for FSU

Slaughter's decision drops FSU back to 13 commitments for the class of 2021 following this week's addition of defensive end Byron Turner.

The Seminoles have one offensive lineman committed, gaurd-center prospect Bryson Estes of Georgia.

