Update: Reaction, what comes next after OL Slaughter decommitment
Florida State's 2021 football recruiting class took a hit on Friday as offensive line commit Jake Slaughter announced he has backed out on his commitment to the Seminoles and instead will sign with rival Florida.
Slaughter, who is from Ocala and grew up a fan of the Gators, committed to FSU in April and told Warchant earlier this month that he was firm in his commitment to the 'Noles.
But on Friday, he said he has had a change of heart.
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
WARCHANT TV: Instant reaction, plus what comes next for FSU
Slaughter's decision drops FSU back to 13 commitments for the class of 2021 following this week's addition of defensive end Byron Turner.
The Seminoles have one offensive lineman committed, gaurd-center prospect Bryson Estes of Georgia.
Staying home‼️🐊🐊🐊 #chompdown21 pic.twitter.com/hkJDm3wMTy— Jake Slaughter (@JakeSlaughter5) July 24, 2020
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.