Published Jan 29, 2025
Four-star 2026 CB Rodarion Jones reacts to FSU offer, talks spring visits
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Four-star 2026 cornerback prospect Rodarion Jones was offered by Florida State on Wednesday. Jones, who attends Miami Gardens (Fla.) Carol City High, told the Osceola he was excited to get the Seminoles offer.

"It feels great and it's very eye-opening," Jones said of the offer. "I've always wanted an offer from FSU, so it means a lot."

Jones, who is ranked as the 20th-best cornerback prospect in the 2026 class, also said that he plans to make a trip to Tallahassee this spring.

"I like everything about FSU," continued Jones. "They had a down year, but I feel they can get back to that standard they had. They produce defensive backs as well, so that's a plus."

The other schools that stand out to Jones at this point are Louisville, Miami, Georgia Tech and Florida. He plans to visit them all later this spring.

