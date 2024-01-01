Veteran offensive tackle Robert Scott is set to return to Florida State following an injury-shortened fall, The Battle's End announced on Monday afternoon.

Scott has started in 30 games, including 11 apiece in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In 2022, Scott earned second-team All-ACC honors.

He started one game this fall, the opener against LSU, and played in six games (including the Orange Bowl).



The Battle's End also announced defensive end Patrick Payton and Maurice Smith would return on Monday. And previously they announced running back Lawrance Toafili and safety Shyheim Brown will return.

The FSU NIL collective also established a relationship with wide receiver Destyn Hill.

Ja'Khi Douglas also told the Osceola and other reporters after the Orange Bowl that he was returning for the 2024 season.