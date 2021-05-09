OL signee Rod Orr determined to help FSU build stronger foundation up front
The Florida State football team didn't sign a huge group of offensive linemen in this 2021 recruiting class, but the Seminoles' coaches definitely seemed excited about the ones they landed.
Just a few weeks before he arrives in Tallahassee for the summer, Alabama offensive tackle Rod Orr is already 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds with plenty of room to grow.
Orr sat down with Warchant.com this week to reflect on his recruitment, his connections with the FSU coaches and other recruits, what he hopes to accomplish as a freshman, why he likes head coach Mike Norvell's aggressive approach in games and more.
Q: Let's get started with what you have been working on or doing since you signed with Florida State. What things have you been focused on before arriving at FSU this summer?
A: I've been doing a lot to keep myself in shape, and then also working a lot on my footwork. That's the area I wanted to get even better at for when I arrive to FSU. Working on coming off my blocks quicker. Right now, I'm 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds. Florida State asked me what goal I had to be. I hope to be at 315 pounds.
Q: We know offensive line coach Alex Atkins was a big part of your decision to sign with Florida State. What was it about that connection with Coach Atkins? And what makes him a unique coach?
A: We just clicked so well from the very start. He always made me feel like I do when I'm around my coaches here at Gadsden City. I had the same vibe with him as I did my coaching staff. I felt he was always a guy that could help me grow as a man and develop me as an offensive lineman in a big way. A lot of stuff happened with me in losing one of my best friends, and Coach was always there for me -- listening and helping me through that. It felt really good to have a coach that cared that much away from football.
Q: He's obviously a very demanding coach, but he also seems to have a great sense of humor. What is he like from that standpoint?
