Q: Let's get started with what you have been working on or doing since you signed with Florida State. What things have you been focused on before arriving at FSU this summer?

A: I've been doing a lot to keep myself in shape, and then also working a lot on my footwork. That's the area I wanted to get even better at for when I arrive to FSU. Working on coming off my blocks quicker. Right now, I'm 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds. Florida State asked me what goal I had to be. I hope to be at 315 pounds.

Q: We know offensive line coach Alex Atkins was a big part of your decision to sign with Florida State. What was it about that connection with Coach Atkins? And what makes him a unique coach?

A: We just clicked so well from the very start. He always made me feel like I do when I'm around my coaches here at Gadsden City. I had the same vibe with him as I did my coaching staff. I felt he was always a guy that could help me grow as a man and develop me as an offensive lineman in a big way. A lot of stuff happened with me in losing one of my best friends, and Coach was always there for me -- listening and helping me through that. It felt really good to have a coach that cared that much away from football.

Q: He's obviously a very demanding coach, but he also seems to have a great sense of humor. What is he like from that standpoint?