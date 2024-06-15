Join us on Sunday at 2 p.m. as we watch Florida State-Virginia in the College World Series at Glory Days (1926 Capital Circle Northeast).

There is no admission charge. Just pay for what you order but there will be a chance to win prizes throughout the game. Glory Days will give away a tailgate catering gift certificate worth $150 and a dinner for two during the game. And to add a little more excitement to the outcome, Glory Days will give everyone who is there for the game watching party a free wings card to use another day at Glory Days.

Current and new Osceola subscribers will also receive a free Osceola T-shirt and 2024 football schedule magnet.

While the Osceola’s Curt Weiler is in Omaha covering the game, Jerry Kutz and the Osceola staff would love to rev up the excitement with you on Sunday. FSU games are more fun when we cheer the Seminoles on together.

No need to RSVP but it would help me to have enough seats together to accommodate our group if you can let Jerry know how many you will need by emailing him at jkutz@theosceola.com. Any questions, call Jerry at 850.508.8690