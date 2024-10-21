Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Monday

in other news
FSU's QBs have struggled but there are more pressing offensive issues
FSU has played three QBs this season. All have struggled. So isn't it less a QB issue and more an offense one?
Column: Mike Norvell has dug into quite a hole. How can he dig out?
If there's a path out for Mike Norvell after this year's stunning turn of events, it's getting harder and harder to see.
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss at Duke
The guys discuss what went wrong on OL, the play of QBs Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek and more.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's loss at Duke
Mike Norvell discusses FSU's loss at Duke on Friday.
Mountain of mistakes: Takeaways from FSU's loss at Duke
FSU loses again on the road as a mountain of mistakes accumulate in loss at Duke.
Highlights of Florida State's practice on Monday morning.
