FSU's QBs have struggled but there are more pressing offensive issues

FSU's QBs have struggled but there are more pressing offensive issues

FSU has played three QBs this season. All have struggled. So isn't it less a QB issue and more an offense one?

 • Bob Ferrante
Column: Mike Norvell has dug into quite a hole. How can he dig out?

Column: Mike Norvell has dug into quite a hole. How can he dig out?

If there's a path out for Mike Norvell after this year's stunning turn of events, it's getting harder and harder to see.

Premium content
 • Curt Weiler
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss at Duke

Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss at Duke

The guys discuss what went wrong on OL, the play of QBs Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek and more.

 • Patrick Burnham
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's loss at Duke

Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's loss at Duke

Mike Norvell discusses FSU's loss at Duke on Friday.

 • Curt Weiler
Mountain of mistakes: Takeaways from FSU's loss at Duke

Mountain of mistakes: Takeaways from FSU's loss at Duke

FSU loses again on the road as a mountain of mistakes accumulate in loss at Duke.

 • Bob Ferrante

Published Oct 21, 2024
Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Monday
Curt Weiler  •  TheOsceola
Senior Writer
Twitter
@CurtMWeiler

Highlights of Florida State's practice on Monday morning.

