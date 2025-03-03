FSU moves up to No. 4 in Baseball America poll

Florida State moved up one spot to No. 4 in the Baseball America poll, which was released on Monday morning.

Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas, FSU and Clemson are the top teams in Baseball America's top 25. Florida is No. 6, taking two of three games over the weekend in a series with Miami.

FSU also moved up one spot to No. 6 in the D1baseball.com rankings. LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, North Carolina and Georgia make up the top 5 teams.

The Seminoles maintained the No. 5 spot in the Perfect Game top 25. Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Clemson are the top four teams.

More rankings will be added later in the day.

The Seminoles (11-0) hit the road and defeated Jacksonville University as well as swept Georgetown in a 4-0 week.

Up next, FSU will play host to North Florida on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday at 4 p.m. FSU will host Lipscomb in a three-game series over the weekend.

Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30