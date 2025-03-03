Notes: More top targets set FSU visits, updates, Rivals Camp videos

Visit and updates

FSU learned on Sunday that four-star ATH Ryan Mosley will take an unofficial visit to Tallahassee on April 5. With Mosley having already planned four official visits (Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Nebraska) his visit with the Seminoles in April will go a long way in determining if FSU gets an official visit. Mosley will also take unofficial visits to Clemson, UGA, South Carolina, TAMU, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama and Penn State in March and April. The Carrolton (Ga.) High product was last on FSU's campus for an unofficial visit last April. Mosley was offered by FSU after his visit with the Seminoles last spring.

Sparks announced on Sunday night that he will be taking another unofficial visit to Florida State this spring. He has scheduled a two-day visit, March 19-20, with the Seminoles. He will also take unofficial visits to Vanderbilt and Miami this spring. Sparks has already set an official visit date with FSU for the weekend of June 20.

Four-star defensive tackle prospect James Johnson announced over the weekend that he has narrowed his list of potential college homes to 10 teams. FSU is included in that list, as are Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Penn State, Texas, USC, Syracuse and UCF. The next move for the Seminoles is to lock in an official visit date with Johnson, who already has five such visits planned to Penn State, Syracuse, Miami, Florida and Georgia. Johnson's last unofficial visit with FSU was in January.

On Saturday, Russell announced that he has narrowed his list of potential college homes to 12 schools. FSU is on that list. The other schools the four-star wider receiver is still considering are Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Syracuse and USC. Syracuse is recruiting Russell in both football and basketball and because of that the Orange are considered to have a slight lead in his recruitment. Russell has been on multiple unofficial visits to FSU over the course of his high school career.

Highlights of FSU prospects at this weekend's Rivals Camp in LA and the Under Armour Camp in Miami this past weekend

Kreul announced on Thursday that he has narrowed his list of potential college homes to 12 teams. Florida State made the list along with Florida, Miami, Colorado, Penn State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M. Kreul was offered by FSU last summer while camping with the Seminoles. Kreul has yet to announce which schools he plans to take official visits to later this summer and/or fall.

Balogoun-Ali made an unofficial visit to FSU in January and will be taking unofficial visits to Missouri, Auburn, North Carolina, Penn State, Colorado, Florida and Clemson this spring and then decide which schools he will take official visits to this summer.

Broadnax is expected to be on FSU's campus for an unofficial visit during spring practice and told the Osceola a week ago that he is in the process of setting up an official visit with the Seminoles.

Cooper, a five-star running back, is one of the most coveted players in the country. FSU has not yet locked in an official visit with Cooper, who has already scheduled five such trips to Auburn, Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State.

Williams is committed to Texas A&M but is scheduled to take an official visit to FSU on the weekend of June 6.

Tofi was offered by FSU last week. It remains to be seen if the Seminoles can be a serious contender for the four-star lineman, who released a list of the top eight schools involved in his recruitment right after his offer from FSU.

Miles was offered by new FSU wide receiver coach Tim Harris Jr. in late January.