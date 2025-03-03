Link Jarrett has led FSU baseball to remarkable early-season consistency

It's hard to find too much to be frustrated with early in the 2025 Florida State baseball season.
Through 11 games, the Seminoles' pitching staff has lived up to the hype, ranking third nationally out of 299 D-I teams in earned run average (1.97).
While head coach Link Jarrett may not yet be satisfied with all aspects of the Seminoles' offensive approach, their .339 batting average is tied for 13th nationally.
All of that has led to an 11-0 start for the Seminoles through their first three weeks of the 2025 season. Even after losing two first-round picks and four players taken in the first four rounds of last year's MLB Draft, FSU ranks No. 4 in Baseball America's top 25 that were released on Monday. This year marks the first in-season time FSU has been ranked in the top five by BA since 2018.
After a rocky first season at his alma mater, Jarrett has made the Seminoles the pinnacle of early-season consistency the last few years. In 2024, FSU won its first 19 games of the season and was the last unbeaten team in the country before losing at Clemson on March 23.
This year, FSU is 11-0 for the second straight season and one of seven remaining D-I unbeatens entering this five-game week, which begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. vs. North Florida.
It's just the third time in FSU baseball history that the Seminoles have started consecutive seasons 11-0, previously doing so in 2007/08 and 2018/19.
"In college athletics, recruitment and building a roster is a huge part of it. Trying to add the right players and athletes so your roster is competitive, it starts with that. Then when you actually get to the point where you're playing, you hope you've aligned things so that you have the capabilities to, from pitch one of the season, play sharp, clean, good baseball," Jarrett said Saturday about what has allowed his team to get off to hot starts the last two seasons. "You hope you're talented enough to allow the team to be pretty dynamic. Then you hope that you stay healthy and we've clearly battled it ... When you start the season, you hope that you're healthy and then you hope that you can hold serve and keep the right guys on the field.
It took FSU legend Mike Martin Sr. -- the winningest coach in college baseball history -- over 30 years to lead his team to consecutive 10-0 starts. Jarrett pulled it off in his second and third seasons at FSU.
One could argue that the transfer portal helped Jarrett more quickly rebuild the roster than would have previously been possible and that's why he was so quickly led the Seminoles to consecutive 10-0 starts.
But on the other hand, parity in college baseball has come a long way since the first half of Martin's FSU tenure. Teams outside major conferences are more able now than ever to find, land and develop talented players and can also use the portal to land players transferring down from power-conference teams.
No, FSU hasn't yet played a power-conference team yet during its 11-0 start. That'll come a week from Tuesday when in-state rival Florida comes to Dick Howser Stadium for what is likely to be a top-10 matchup.
But it's not like the teams FSU has played to date have been the worst of the worst. FSU's opening opponent James Madison earned an at-large bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Penn, the Seminoles' second opponent, won the Ivy League each of the last two years. Georgetown, which FSU swept this past weekend, was one win away from making last year's NCAA Tournament as Big East champions.
Jarrett gives a lot of credit to the players on the roster for their intense level of focus and commitment for FSU's strong start once again this season even after losing so many key pieces from the team's 2024 lineup.
"The guys take this very seriously. They know in any college sport that how you perform from day one, it does matter and it adds up. Those wins accumulate and if you're trying to build a resume, you have to grab every single win you can. It is not easy to win games," Jarrett said. "This schedule is difficult, these are winning teams that we play and you have to be on point from pitch one of the season. I will give our guys credit, when they walk out there on that field, there's some focus and intensity of wanting to perform for the team and selfishly, individually a little bit, there's a lot at stake for these guys as they play. The mixture of that, when you put it in the bowl and stir it up, you come out and it's a pretty good look."
Jarrett was never going to take the credit for FSU's hot starts the last few seasons. It's not how he's wired. However, he certainly deserves his fair share of the credit for helping the Seminoles find an impressive level of consistency once again.
Although he's the head coach, Jarrett is heavily involved in instruction as both a hitting and fielding coach. So it's hard to deny his impact on FSU going from a .262 batting average the year before he arrived to .315 in 2024 and .339 early this season as well as FSU's defensive improvement from a .966 fielding percentage the year before he arrived (third-worst in the ACC) to a .978 fielding percentage in 2024 (fourth in the ACC) and .977 early in 2025.
