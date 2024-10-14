Advertisement

Published Oct 14, 2024
Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Monday of Duke week
Curt Weiler  •  TheOsceola
Senior Writer
Florida State returned to the practice field on Monday morning, beginning preparations for the game at Duke on Friday.

