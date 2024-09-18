Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Wednesday

Highlights from Florida State's practice on Wednesday morning.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Highlights from Florida State's practice on Wednesday morning.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
FSU football recruiting and what to make of the Seminoles at 0-3.
Highlights of FSU players in the NFL as week 2 wraps up.
How did FSU look in its return to practice Tuesday morning four days out from its home game against Cal?
Highlights of Florida State's practice on Tuesday morning.
Mike Norvell on WR blocking, defensive coaches on improved line play, a call that's called into question.
FSU football recruiting and what to make of the Seminoles at 0-3.
Highlights of FSU players in the NFL as week 2 wraps up.
How did FSU look in its return to practice Tuesday morning four days out from its home game against Cal?