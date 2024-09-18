Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on defense, DJU, developing energy

Coach Mike Norvell reflectson a defense-dominant practice, developing more energy, DJ Uiagalelei and more.
Coach Mike Norvell reflectson a defense-dominant practice, developing more energy, DJ Uiagalelei and more.
FSU is among the finalists for RB Byron Louis and DB Ladarian Clardy, who commit Saturday.
Reflecting on FSU-Memphis, where the Seminoles should go after 0-3 start.
How did FSU look in its return to practice Tuesday morning four days out from its home game against Cal?
Mike Norvell speaks on freshmen, Malik Benson and Hykeem Williams, what he has seen from Cal on offense, defense.
Highlights of Florida State's practice on Tuesday morning.
FSU is among the finalists for RB Byron Louis and DB Ladarian Clardy, who commit Saturday.
Reflecting on FSU-Memphis, where the Seminoles should go after 0-3 start.
How did FSU look in its return to practice Tuesday morning four days out from its home game against Cal?