National recruiting analyst John Garcia caught up with a number of prospects at the Miami Rivals camp on Sunday. Below we have some thoughts from three prospects as well as their video interviews.

First up: Four-star FSU defensive end commit Javion Hilson. He discusses his recruitment and choosing FSU.

"It’s been great," Hilson said. "They’ve been treating me like family. I can see myself playing there and fitting in the system. I feel comfortable with FSU. They run the same defense as my school. No problem going there."

Hilson says Alabama is still recruiting him under new coach Kalen DeBoer. Other schools in the mix include Florida, UCF, Georgia, Syracuse and Colorado.