Osceola video: Javion Hilson, Vernell Brown, Ziyare Addison at Rivals Miami
National recruiting analyst John Garcia caught up with a number of prospects at the Miami Rivals camp on Sunday. Below we have some thoughts from three prospects as well as their video interviews.
First up: Four-star FSU defensive end commit Javion Hilson. He discusses his recruitment and choosing FSU.
"It’s been great," Hilson said. "They’ve been treating me like family. I can see myself playing there and fitting in the system. I feel comfortable with FSU. They run the same defense as my school. No problem going there."
Hilson says Alabama is still recruiting him under new coach Kalen DeBoer. Other schools in the mix include Florida, UCF, Georgia, Syracuse and Colorado.
Next is one of the top athletes in the 2025 class, Vernell Brown. He discusses his thoughts on all of the Big 3 schools, including FSU.
"They love me," Brown said. "I’m obviously a priority for them as well. They were my second offer, so that means a lot. Just them being genuine in the process like everybody else and showing me I’m a priority and showing their plan for me."
Four-star offensive lineman Ziyare Addison has been racking up the offers and he recently dropped a top 12. But FSU was his first and what Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins saw in him still resonates with Addison.
"We’ve been locked in for a while," Addison said. "That was the first offer that I received. They took an opportunity on a kid, I was 6-3, 6-4, 240 pounds and now I’m 6-5, 285 pounds. They saw the upside and potential before everybody else."
