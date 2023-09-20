Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis talked to the media Wednesday morning ahead of the Seminoles' road trip to take on Clemson this weekend.

Here are some select quotes from Travis' interview:

Where does the offense want to take a step forward from last week to this week?

"Every aspect. Consistency in everything. Throws, catching the ball, no mistakes, no missed assignments. We've got to get more consistent and get better, obviously."

How have you felt throwing it this week after getting hit like you did last week?

"I feel really good, really good. I'm excited to get out there Saturday."

Has it become clear what brought about the offensive lull in the second half of the Boston College game?

"Turnovers, can't turn over the ball. Things like that, basic stuff, little things that we can control. They didn't stop us at all. We stopped ourselves. But it's football at the end of the day. Their goal is to stop us, our goal is to score. They did their job. We just have to get better and not allow it to happen."

How are you preparing your teammates who haven't played there before for that Clemson stadium environment?

"We just talk about no distractions throughout the week. Can't get distracted, at the end of the day, the crowd is a distraction. We just can't allow it. We have to go out and dominate, be ourselves. That stuff doesn't matter. Communication and stuff like that matters, but our performance doesn't matter with fans. The crowd should not affect our performance and execution. Just go out and play your game. It's an amazing atmosphere, it's something you dream about as a little kid. To go out and play in front of all those fans, especially at Death Valley, it's a blessing from the man upstairs to go out there and ball out."

What stands out about Clemson's defense?

"They're a great team, obviously. They have athletes across the field, their d-line is really good, linebackers are really good, DBs are really good. Bunch of athletes, they're fast. But once again, it doesn't matter about them. Their scheme is good, their coaches are good, but what matters is we know who we have on our side of the ball. That's all that matters."

What goes into your decision-making with so many offensive weapons? Does it come down to who is open?

"I have reads. At the end of the day, we have plays and this is a progression-read offense. So if my first read is open, the first read is going to get the ball every single time. That's how it is. Yeah, we want to get the ball in everyone's hands, a lot of them make plays. But my job as a quarterback is to distribute the ball and go through my reads. I just do that. The team knows, everyone knows that our goal is to win every week. So as long as we have more points than the other team, that's our goal. Yeah, I obviously want to get the ball to everybody on the team and allow them to make plays, but I'm just doing my job."

We also talked to FSU tight end Jaheim Bell about his impactful Week 3 performance and his familiarity with playing at (and beating) Clemson.