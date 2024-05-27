The Florida State baseball team found out Sunday night that it will be hosting an NCAA Regional this weekend for the first time since 2018. The Seminoles found out Monday afternoon they are the No. 8 overall seed and will have the right to host a super regional in addition to a regional should they advance this weekend.

FSU will welcome Alabama, UCF and Stetson to Tallahassee for the regional this weekend at Dick Howser Stadium which begins Friday at noon when FSU takes on No. 4 seed Stetson.

After the field was announced and FSU learned its fate, FSU head coach Link Jarrett and left fielder Jaime Ferrer addressed the media, talking about their excitement to host, their knowledge of the teams coming in and the state of the team coming out of its ACC Tournament run.