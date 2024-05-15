For the 10th straight season, the Florida State softball team will host an NCAA regional.

The Seminoles (43-14) were announced as the No. 15 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament Sunday night and will play host to Auburn, UCF and Chattanooga this weekend at JoAnne Graf Field in the Tallahassee Regional.

Before FSU opens the regional vs. Chattanooga Friday at 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network, head coach Lonni Alameda, pitcher Ashtyn Danley and outfielder Kaley Mudge talked with the media Wednesday about the teams headed to FSU, how to prepare freshmen for their first postseason experience and their excitement about hosting postseason games at Graf once again.