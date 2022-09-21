Florida State coach Mike Norvell commented on quarterback Jordan Travis after Wednesday's practice, stating: "We were able to get Jordan out there and moving around. I thought he threw the ball well."

Travis was injured in the second quarter of Friday's 35-31 win at Louisville. He, Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy all shared opportunities in Wednesday's practice.

Later in the post-practice interview, Norvell was asked about Travis' improving accuracy. Travis completed his first 11 throws on Friday night. Travis has completed 67.7 percent of his passes this season including 13 of 17 for 157 yards, two touchdowns and an interception at Louisville.

"He’s always had it in him," Norvell said. "I think you get comfortable in what you’re being asked to do. I think you get comfortable in we’re a rhythm-based passing team. When we got here, I’ve really done nothing to Jordan’s upper body, throwing motion. There’s a couple tips that we’ll give here and there but we set him in rhythm with his feet. He’s an exceptional mover and can do a lot of things but when you see him throw in a rhythm and time, it’s special. I think that that’s helped build confidence."

More from Norvell on what he characterized as a very good Tuesday practice and the consistency of Mycah Pittman.