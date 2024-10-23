Advertisement

Published Oct 23, 2024
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Luke Kromenhoek, Elijah Moore, rivalry game
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
@bobferrante

Mike Norvell discusses his thoughts on Elijah Moore's impressive practice, how Luke Kromenhoek has looked since earning snaps against Duke and thoughts on the FSU-Miami rivalry.

Observations from Wednesday's practice

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

