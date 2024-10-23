Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Luke Kromenhoek, Elijah Moore, rivalry game

in other news
Seminole Sidelines: How is FSU evaluating Mike Norvell, assistants?
How is Mike Norvell evaluated? What changes are realistic in offseason? What's next for FSU?
Five-star DE Javion Hilson discusses options, December commitment
One of FSU's top targets, Javion Hilson discusses his Texas visit and what's next on his schedule.
Freshman report: Who should play more, redshirt tracker
Taking a look at freshmen who could be set for more playing time in FSU's next five games.
Observations from FSU's first practice of Miami week
Notes from FSU's first practice availability of Miami week Monday morning.
Join Osceola staff for FSU-UM watch party and Friday UNC Block Party
Join the Osceola staff to watch FSU-Miami and when you come to Tallahassee for UNC-FSU.
in other news
Seminole Sidelines: How is FSU evaluating Mike Norvell, assistants?
How is Mike Norvell evaluated? What changes are realistic in offseason? What's next for FSU?
Five-star DE Javion Hilson discusses options, December commitment
One of FSU's top targets, Javion Hilson discusses his Texas visit and what's next on his schedule.
Freshman report: Who should play more, redshirt tracker
Taking a look at freshmen who could be set for more playing time in FSU's next five games.
Mike Norvell discusses his thoughts on Elijah Moore's impressive practice, how Luke Kromenhoek has looked since earning snaps against Duke and thoughts on the FSU-Miami rivalry.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
- OG
- PRO
- WR
- RB
- OG
- S
- OG
- TE
- OLB
- DT