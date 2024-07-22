Osceola video: Mike Norvell on offseason, DJU, WR, DL
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coach Mike Norvell met with media who cover Florida State on Monday morning as part of the ACC Kickoff event. Norvell discussed the offseason and player development, how newcomers were acclimating, DJ Uiagalelei, wide receivers, defensive line and linebackers.
Live updates from FSU interviews at ACC Kickoff
