Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Osceola video: Mike Norvell on offseason, DJU, WR, DL

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coach Mike Norvell met with media who cover Florida State on Monday morning as part of the ACC Kickoff event. Norvell discussed the offseason and player development, how newcomers were acclimating, DJ Uiagalelei, wide receivers, defensive line and linebackers.

Live updates from FSU interviews at ACC Kickoff


Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement