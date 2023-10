Mike Norvell discusses Florida State's practice on Tuesday, the run game, how Jordan Travis has looked, what he has seen from Ja'Khi Douglas, Kentron Poitier and Robert Scott and thoughts on Virginia Tech's defense.

"Ja’Khi was back out there," Norvell said. "Made a couple great plays, which was good to see. Rob Scott got some work. Akeem (Dent), all of those guys were out and working today. We’ll see how they respond to it and continue to build for this week ahead."