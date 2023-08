Mike Norvell spoke to a record crowd of nearly 500 people at the Tallahassee Quarterback Club on Tuesday night, the kickoff event for the 2023 season.

Norvell spoke about the team, the work ethic and keeping their eyes up — not looking back and not looking at the top of the mountain as the Seminoles climb. He praised the work ethic of the Seminoles and discussed how the program has evolved since he arrived.

In the second video, Norvell does a Q&A with fans.

Live updates from Norvell's speech to the Tallahassee QB Club