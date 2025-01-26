OT Chastan Brown follows coaches, commits to Florida State

Florida State added the final piece to it's offensive line class out of high school on Sunday, as former UCF commit and three-star offensive tackle Chastan Brown committed to Florida State.
Brown joins four-star Mario Nash, three-star Sean Poret, and recently committed three-star Sandman Thompson as members of the offensive line class out of high school.
The towering 6-9 and 270 pound Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside product was committed to offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand at their former institution. Brown decommitted from UCF on Nov. 30 - the day that is was reported that Malzahn would be Florida State's new offensive coordinator.
Connecting dots would leave you to believe that a reunion in Tallahassee was inevitable, but Brown did not have an offer from the Seminoles and had not been on campus since the summer of 2023 when he decommitted. Brown fielded interest from a wide variety of programs following his decommitment, predominantly Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Missouri. Nevertheless, there was interest from Brown in following his coach to Tallahassee.
Florida State offered Brown on Dec. 4 before Herb Hand was hired as offensive line coach a little under a week later. With two of his former coaches on staff, an offer in hand, and exploring his options for the last month and a half, Brown officially visited Florida State on Sunday. The Seminoles would be the only program that Brown officially visited since his decommitment.
Brown becomes a Seminole in the middle of his official visit, reuniting with his would-be coaches at UCF in their new workplace.