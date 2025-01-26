OT Chastan Brown follows coaches, commits to Florida State

Florida State added the final piece to it's offensive line class out of high school on Sunday, as former UCF commit and three-star offensive tackle Chastan Brown committed to Florida State.

Brown joins four-star Mario Nash, three-star Sean Poret, and recently committed three-star Sandman Thompson as members of the offensive line class out of high school.

The towering 6-9 and 270 pound Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside product was committed to offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand at their former institution. Brown decommitted from UCF on Nov. 30 - the day that is was reported that Malzahn would be Florida State's new offensive coordinator.



