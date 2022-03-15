Out-of-state recruits open up about weekend visits to FSU Football

Four-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker is no doubt very high on FSU’s board, and this was his first visit to Florida State. So this trip was about setting the foundation of his recruitment with the Seminoles.

“That’s the biggest thing for me, just relationships,” Crocker said. “I mean, that’s definitely the biggest thing for me was meeting everyone. ... It was great. I had a lot of fun. I felt welcome,. We just talked about relationships. It was great.”

Florida State's coaches told Crocker they believe he is a versatile lineman who could explore several different spots up front once he reaches college.

“Guard, primarily tackle, you know. It's kind of one of those things where I have all the attributes to play tackle, but I can also play guard as well,” Crocker said. “It’s wherever I get on campus and see how I do.”

Crocker also broke down his conversations with FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.

“Just being honest. Where he sees me. What to improve on,” the four-star lineman said. “For me, that’s all I need to hear. It's just great to see the honest truth about it all.

“Just his honesty. For me, I’ll go to wherever I feel I have the best relationship. Who can just tell me how it is. I am not here for no fluff or anything. It’s just good to have the honest truth.”

Crocker hails from the same state as FSU quarterback commit Chris Parson, and he’s certainly familiar with the talented passer who is the bell cow of the Seminoles' 2023 class.

“I have been friends with Chris Parson being from Nashville,” Crocker said. “He was always huge on me coming to visit.”

Crocker delved deeper into what Parson had to say about FSU, adding that, “Chris is a competitor and he wants to win.”