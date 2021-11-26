Overtime Thriller: FSU Soccer tops Michigan 1-0, advances to College Cup

The Florida State soccer team advanced to the 12th College Cup in program history on Friday with a thrilling 1-0 overtime win against No. 2-seeded Michigan. FSU, the top seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and the nation's No. 1-ranked team for a majority of season, used a goal from sophomore Beata Ollssen with just 54 seconds remaining in the first overtime period to snare the win. The Seminoles (19-1-2) will again head to the final four of NCAA women's soccer, just two victories away from the third national title in school history. FSU has now reached the College Cup in eight of the past 11 seasons. ***Don't miss out on our great FSU Sports and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

FSU's Clara Robbins races to gain possession Friday against Michigan. (Courtesy of FSU sports information)

Early on, FSU and Michigan (18-3-3) waged a defensive battle that yielded only a combined six shots through the first half. FSU had a goal called back early in the 8th minute due to an offsides call. Then, star midfielder and senior Yujie Zhao was injured and was carted off the field in the 14th minute. Zhao, who returned to the game in the second half, is a four-time All-ACC performer. In the second half, FSU controlled the pace and outshot Michigan seven to four. The 'Noles had a great chance to clinch things in regulation with a free kick in the 73rd minute. Senior Jaelin Howell nearly sneaked one past the 'keeper, but she just missed left of the goal.