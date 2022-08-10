Patience could pay off for Jarrett Jackson

Jarrett Jackson has put together one of the more consistent two weeks of preseason camp at Florida State. Now in his fifth season, and fourth at FSU, Jackson is in position to be disruptive depth for the Seminoles.

FSU’s coaching staff has been patient in player development, especially on the defensive front. While Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper are near locks to start in the middle, Jackson and Malcolm Ray are two longtime backups who have impressed in spot starts and have helped create confidence with the depth of the group.

Jackson drew positive reviews coming out of Saturday’s scrimmage. “I think Jarrett Jackson flashed today,” defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. “He really showed up. He's been pushing through and I think he's got a really high ceiling.”

After recording 16 tackles in 2021, Jackson is showing his daily work in the strength and conditioning program as well as time on the field have helped him. He noted the importance of playing with better pad level and how repetition has made him comfortable. While Jackson looks noticeably bigger, he’s down to 300 pounds from his 308-pound listed weight a year ago.

“My main focus is coming in, working hard every day,” Jackson said. “For me I just feel it was the little things. I feel like the sky is the limit.”

When asked if it’s tough to be patient, to wait for the constant daily work to pay off, Jackson said he doesn’t think about it that way. “I just like to stay focused and just be where my feet are, take it day by day. I don’t want to rush the process.”

Jackson may not have to wait much longer, perhaps only a few more weeks for the Seminoles’ opener on Aug. 27.



