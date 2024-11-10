PFF grades, snap counts from FSU's loss to Notre Dame

The Florida State softball team wrapped up its fall schedule with a commanding 16-8 victory over Auburn.
Florida State will be without a pair of defensive starters against Notre Dame on Saturday.
FSU is facing long odds to pull off the road upset of a top-10 opponent Saturday night.
On Friday night 2025 defensive end prospects Darryll Desir and Mandrell Desir decommitted from UCF.
Taylor Bol Bowen is making the most of significantly more minutes, showing his defensive intensity, scoring.
The Florida State softball team wrapped up its fall schedule with a commanding 16-8 victory over Auburn.
Florida State will be without a pair of defensive starters against Notre Dame on Saturday.
FSU is facing long odds to pull off the road upset of a top-10 opponent Saturday night.