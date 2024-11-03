Advertisement
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss to UNC
Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein break down FSU's loss to UNC.
• Patrick Burnham
Osceola Video: Brock Glenn, Ja'Khi Douglas on FSU loss to UNC, offense woes
Two offensive players break down the Seminoles' ongoing struggles this season.
• Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell reflects on UNC loss, FSU's confidence issues
Everything the FSU head coach said after his team's fifth straight loss to fall to 1-8 on the season Saturday vs. UNC.
• Curt Weiler
Takeaways from FSU's demoralizing loss to UNC
FSU drops its fifth straight game on Saturday, 35-11 to UNC.
• Bob Ferrante
FSU availability report: Kam Davis, few reserve defenders out vs. UNC
FSU's freshman running back and a few others will miss Saturday's home game vs. UNC.
• Bob Ferrante
PFF grades, snap counts from FSU's loss to UNC
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
