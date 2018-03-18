Photo Gallery - FSU 75, Xavier 70
Video Highlights
Top Tweets
My guys never quit. So proud of them! Sweet sixteen!!! #18Strong pic.twitter.com/y2n7F7KEu0— Leonard Hamilton (@FSUCoachHam) March 19, 2018
I am proud of the fight we displayed in Nashville. The go ahead 3 from @swishyp4 was one of the biggest shots in @FSUHoops history. GoNoles pic.twitter.com/du1vWmmkMb— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) March 19, 2018
.@FSUHoops overcame a 12-point deficit against Xavier to advance to the Sweet 16! pic.twitter.com/KPLKpnE4Es— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) March 19, 2018
#MarchMadness feels 👌 pic.twitter.com/QaWYJvOCKF— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2018
@FSUHoops YESSIRRRR. Congrats! “CALI great place to visit”. -Biggie #Didsomething #Sweet16 #WestSideNoles— Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) March 19, 2018
"Another one is done!"— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2018
Florida State has STUNNED Xavier. pic.twitter.com/mUM8iLrgPv
