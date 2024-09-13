Lamarcus Joyner returned to FSU in 2013 to help the program win the national title. (Photo by USA Today Sports)

Lamarcus Joyner is thankful and honored to be recognized on Friday night as one of the newest members of Florida State’s athletics hall of fame. Joyner played a number of defensive back spots from 2009-13 at FSU, committing to his dream school in the days after the coaching transition from Bobby Bowden to Jimbo Fisher and staying in school to help the Seminoles claim a third national title. Now retired after nine years in the NFL with the Rams, Raiders and Jets from 2014-22, Joyner is back home in South Florida. He’s the father of five, with a sixth on the way, and is a coach and mentor to football players at all levels. He has a packed schedule on Friday, in part meeting current Seminoles as well as familiar faces like Jerry Latimer, FSU’s longtime director of athletic rehabilitation, and Bruce Warwick, who he knew going back to their days with the Rams, among others who work in and around the Moore Athletic Center. Florida State’s 2024 class includes Joyner and receiver Anquan Boldin, baseball All-American Ryan Barthelemy, All-American softball pitcher Casey Hunter, NCAA hurdles champion Phillip Riley, tennis great Katie Rybakova and former FSU track athlete and long-time Florida State athletics administrator Bernie Waxman. They will be honored in a ceremony this evening at the University Center Club. “I don't do well with accolades because that's not really even really why I played the game,” Joyner told the Osceola on Thursday night. “I'm thankful when I do receive it, but I'm more so just there to watch the game (Saturday) and just feel the majesty of being on campus again, being around that atmosphere, that environment. I'm there to just see the younger guys and see what they got, up close and personal.” Below is Joyner's interview with the Osceola on his FSU career and what his message would be to current Seminoles.

What are you doing now? Tell us about your family. Joyner: I guess you could say I'm coaching underground. Got a lot of ex-teammates, lot of guys that's still younger than me in the league playing, have a couple of college young friends call, ask for advice. I coach life. And then, most importantly, my day to day is my kids. Me and my wife have five kids (ages 8, 7, 6, 4 and 2) with one on the way. So being a full-time dad and mentoring and I'm pouring into them. … I'm so used to this lifestyle, and I love being around my family. What was your reaction when you heard about your induction? Joyner: If I had to be honest about the emotion I had, I was honored. I wouldn't say I was surprised, nor would I say that I was expecting it. Just coming off retirement and just getting football out of my system, and to be reminded of the great body of work that I put together as a Seminole, it just hit me. I'm sitting at the dinner table with my family. They know me as dad, my wife knows me as Marcus. And I don't see myself as just, I don't walk around wearing a badge of honor from being an ex-football player. And to be reminded, hey, ‘You're a part of the FSU Hall of Fame now such a prestigious college and university.’ It was very emotional and it was unbelievable. You signed with FSU at a dark time. The football program was struggling, coach Bowden had been forced into retirement and coach Fisher was taking over and recruiting. Why did you pick FSU? Joyner: Florida State was kind of like a hometown favorite for my neighborhood specifically in my household. Because my older brothers, they enjoyed players like Deion Sanders, Terrell Buckley, Peter Warrick, all the greats. And that was kind of like what I grew up seeing and seeing people root and cheer for. And when I became more established as a high school football player, it just would have made life that much more special to be able to go to a university that, you know, I didn't have cable TV growing up. And I wasn't a sports fan. Football for me was Florida State. And the Dolphins sucked. That was my football introduction. So to be able to live out a dream for other friends and relatives of like, if they had the opportunity, I was being one of the first from my neighborhood to be able to be honored with a scholarship to Florida State. There were other schools in the mix, just because at that point in my life I thought it was cool. I thought going to another state like Ohio would have been great, USC. It was just the entertainment of the recruiting process. But in my heart, I knew that I wanted to be a part of Florida State. And at that point in my life, I always had just a huge chip on my shoulder. I always felt like wherever my presence was, I was going to make a difference. That was my mentality. FSU, I was used to them being great, and then seeing them go through the dark days, and I just wanted to be a part of that resurgence of FSU. And that's what I put in my mind. That's what I put in my heart during recruiting process, and that was my goal for that part of my life. Looking back, we can see the resurgence that you were a part of and helped build. But in the moment could you and your teammates tell that you were building something special? Joyner: I felt that personally, individually and for the team and the university in itself. Because my first year in that recruiting class was a great recruiting class. And I see the pros and cons, what that revealed to me. I remember just being on recruiting visits, and guys who were top prospects like myself were kind of like, ‘FSU, they suck.’ I'm like, saying to myself, ‘But if you're a big-time player, I would think that you would want to come to a university and bring it back. That's what alphas do.’ But guys want to go where everything was going good. So when I got there, and we had somewhat of success that first year with Coach Fisher, it became easier to recruit guys, easier to recruit talent. Guys wanted to come. ‘Man, y'all doing some good stuff. FSU is back.’ You could see just from that standpoint, that we were getting better, and every year the results were better. And every year my mentality was, ‘I want more, because I know we can be better.’ So every year we got all the talent, compiled the talent. And I feel like every year we produced a better result. But I just knew the ultimate goal was a championship for me. And every year the guys believed, as a group, believed that we can do better. I definitely experienced and knew that we were getting better and heading towards something great, like we all planned to.



Lamarcus Joyner played in the NFL from 2014-22. (Photo by USA Today Sports)