Q&A with new FSU quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek

Shortly after announcing his commitment, Kromenhoek spoke with Warchant about his decision, what the FSU coaches have told him, how he hopes to recruit other future Seminoles and more.

The athletic and strong-armed passer had a successful sophomore season at Benedectine Military School this past fall, helping lead the Cadets to a Georgia state championship, but he wasn't actually their starting quarterback. He backed up Auburn commit Holden Geriner, while also playing multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams.

Kromenhoek impressed Norvell last summer with his performance in camp at FSU, and he received his first college offer on the spot.

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz reeled in a somewhat surprising commitment Saturday when Savannah, Ga., signal-caller Luke Kromenhoek announced he was planning to be a Seminole.

Q: I’m sure this was an exciting day for you, Luke. So walk me through how this commitment came about. Was it planned or just something you felt was the right time to jump on board?

A: Me and my parents were having a conversation over dinner. Then I went down to Jacksonville to talk with my quarterback coach Denny Thompson and went over the pros and cons, and I decided that this is the place for me. The coaching staff is unbelievable. The future is bright, the fans are amazing, and it's a great opportunity.

Q: Was there something that stood out about this staff that was different than other schools that you've been talking to?

A: Coach Norvell and Coach Tokarz always treated me like family. Before or after the offer, it was always the same. They are always hitting me up and everything. I come for a visit, they really roll out the red-carpet treatment for me. It was an unbelievable experience.

Q: FSU was your first offer last summer when you came to camp and threw for Coach Norvell in person. What did that mean to you, and what did they tell you they liked about your game?

A: It meant so much to throw for them, and that showed a lot in terms of their interest. Since starting football, I've dreamed of getting an offer like Florida State. Since I was 6. The coaches believing in me from Day One and being my first offer ... that was a big deal to me with the relationship. And [the coaches] really liked my arm, and how the ball jumped out of my hands.

Q: You're entering your junior year, so it's still early. But what schools have been recruiting you the most?

A: UCF and Coastal Carolina offered me, and I was in a good amount of contact with Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Louisville and recently Clemson.

Q: So you went back over to FSU a few weeks ago for another visit. What was that trip like?

A: It was awesome. They opened up the entire facility for me, and I could have gone anywhere I wanted to on the visit to see the different things at FSU. If I wanted to go see anything, they were going to make it happen. I went into the weight room and I watched some film with Coach Tokarz. And overall, it was an amazing day. It certainly paved the way for my decision.

You're FSU's first QB commit since Tony Tokarz became the Seminoles' quarterbacks coach. What stands out about him, and what can you tell us about your relationship?

A: One thing that stood out was he always treated me like family. We talk to each other a lot. We talk twice a week, on either FaceTime or a regular call. Seeing how things are going, checking in. I also love the type of energy he brings to the position. He brings a lot of energy to that quarterback room and really gets everything going. He's super knowledgeable about what he's doing.

Q: What was the reaction like from Coach Norvell and the other coaches when you let them know you were jumping on board?

A: I mean they were super-duper excited. My mom, dad ... everyone was really excited. I'm just ready to get to work.

Q: How did your season go last fall at Benedictine?

A: So, I ended playing behind a four-star quarterback in Holden Geriner, who committed to Auburn. I ended up starting on both sides of the ball, playing receiver and safety. I also started on all the special teams, and we ended up winning the 4A state championship. It was awesome winning a state title. I just wanted to be there to help the team and win. It didn't matter what position I played.

Q: Being from Savannah, did you take notice of the number of players FSU has been getting from around that area?

A: Yes sir. I was born in Richmond (Va.), but then we moved when I was young to Savannah. I did notice the amount of players from Savannah that are there. Kalen DeLoach is from there, and his dad runs The Factory, which is a weight training group. Also Rodney Hill is from around that area. Rodney actually transferred into BC (Benedictine), so I got to do summer workouts with him. Unfortunately, he transferred back to Bulloch. There's a ton of Savannah athletes on the team.

Q: Chris Parson, who is committed at quarterback for 2023, has obviously taken an active role in recruiting players for that class. Is that something you plan to do for 2024?

A: I'm already working on guys. I'm coming over for the spring game, and I'm going to get together with Coach Tokarz, and he's going to help me single out some guys and form a great relationship with some guys. I've already formed a great relationship with running back Kam Davis, the 2024 commitment. Me and him have played some 7-on-7 together as he's on my team. I'm all about building this 2024 class up.

It won't be a new thing for me as I've always taken that leadership role. So I'm comfortable with it.