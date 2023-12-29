Mike Norvell spoke at a press conference Friday morning ahead of the Orange Bowl. Below is a transcript of his comments.

NORVELL: First off, just want to stay thank you to the Orange Bowl. The Orange Bowl committee, the hospitality this week has been incredible. Just an incredible experience for our players, the opportunity to come to work, to enjoy the time together.

It's really been a special week, and just so grateful for everybody associated with the bowl. The way they've treated us, it's been a wonderful week.

This has been a special season. It's one that I'm proud of our team. I'm proud of the way they have worked throughout the course of the year, the adversity we've faced, the way they've responded to it, everything building up to finish undefeated conference champion was something that was truly special for us. Coming into this bowl game, have a tremendous opportunity, some guys that will be getting more work than what they've had the rest of the season.

This is their opportunity to get their shot, and to be able to do it against a wonderful team in Georgia that's so very well-coached, got great players, very talented, will be a great challenge for our team, but we're excited about the opportunity.

The guys have worked really hard. They've invested a lot, and it's been a special season on and off the field. Just so proud of our players and the way that they've represented the university and all of our players, past and present, by the way that they've played and continued to respond to all situations.

We're looking forward to tomorrow and the game that's ahead, but definitely proud of our guys for the work that they've invested.

What is the solution to what's happening in college football, especially in the month of December, the way the schedule is? You guys have so many things on your plate pulling you all different directions with transfer portal, with recruiting high school, with bowl game preparations. Could each one of you talk about solutions for all of this?

NORVELL: I think it is challenging in the month of December. I think the NCAA has taken some positive strides in the sense of creating (indiscernible - audio cutting out) but it's great for the teams that are not playing in the championship game, and when you do play in a championship game, it pours gasoline on to all the issues of what you have to do and the experiences for, one, the student-athlete, but also the coaching staff.

For us, I'm sure very similar for Coach Smart's staff Sunday after the championship game where you're going to be and what that's going to look like. You have a short meeting with the players and then we were on the road making home visits. Didn't get a chance to sit down and really spend that much time with our players once that was done because you're into the next part of what the calendar offers.

You get into bowl season, transfer portal, all those things, it's hard for the players. It's challenging for the coaches.

I think when you look at the time of the signing date, it really is a -- it forces a lot of decisions at a rapid pace. But I think as we continue to evaluate and look at it, we've got to be careful on all changes. We're quick to make changes, and sometimes it's not always -- even though coaches a lot of times will talk about the ripple effect of what will happen, I think we've really got to continue to evaluate that, and before we make these grand changes, be aware of the ripple effects to the calendar and really how it affects the student-athlete as well as just the benefit of programs and coaches and efficiently and effectively being able to do the job to the best of our ability.

Obviously, a lot of veteran players are not going to be playing in this game. How has that translated into the younger players who are getting their first shot in some cases at major action? What has their attitude been towards having that opportunity for this game?

NORVELL: They're excited. There's been a great buzz around the program because you work for opportunity, and that's the greatest thing about football is you never know when this moment is going to show up, you never know when your number is going to be called but you've got to be prepared for it.

There's guys that are on this team that are going to make major contributions in this game that have been preparing for this for their entire life.

Now for the chance to go showcase who you are, to be able to do it in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Georgia who has been the standard of college football over the last three years, that's been the elite level, this is their chance.

Every player always wants more. Well, you work, you build, sometimes it might not be the instant gratification that you want, but you push yourself to put yourself in a position when that time comes that you are ready.

I've really just appreciated the way that our guys have worked. I think we tried to do a great job throughout the course of the season to continue to help the development of some of our younger players.

Some of those guys might not be on that front line throughout the course of the year, and to prepare you for times like this, and we faced adversity throughout the season and guys had to rise up and guys had to be inserted throughout our journey of working to win a conference championship, and they were ready.

I'm definitely looking forward to seeing them play here tomorrow.

What have you seen out of Brock, and what are your expectations going into tomorrow and having him have the last couple weeks of going through camp and everything?

NORVELL: Brock is a remarkable young man and he's mature beyond his age. The way he approaches practice, the way he approaches the meeting room, his excitement and really just the

charisma he brings to the guys that are around him, being his first start, being an ACC conference championship, there was a lot on it.

Really this is his first week going into a game week knowing that he was going to be the starter, because there was some uncertainty there even in the championship week and how practice reps kind of went.

I love his attitude. I love his approach. I think he's very talented. He's got all the characteristics you look for and what you want a quarterback to be. He learned some lessons in that first game, and now it's an opportunity to go and improve and help those guys around him to go play at the highest level that we possibly can.

He's got a great deal of energy and excitement for tomorrow. Like I told him, we just need him to go out there and be himself, and if he does that, continues to get better, continues to learn from the experiences that he's had, I've got great confidence in how he'll play.

You talked so much to your players about controlling what you can control and not letting the other stuff affect them. This past month has been a lot of things that are out of your control, starting with the committee's decision, certainly the opt-outs and portal stuff, up to the lawsuit being filed last week. Has this tested your resolve more than maybe any other time in your career?

NORVELL: I mean, I think so. When you sit there and you look at the challenges that present themselves -- we are in a wonderful place with a wonderful position. There's nothing to sit back and hold your head -- hang your head about.

This team, they went through an incredible season, and from where we were four years ago to where we are now, you've seen tremendous growth, tremendous belief, just a wonderful culture and team that we get to be a part of.

But the challenges have presented themselves. For us, we always talk about that response. We talk about the mindset of what you're going to bring to the things that you can't control, and ultimately it still provides opportunity, which provides choice.

That's where the thing we've continued to hit with our guys and continued to hammer through this journey is that whether you're a first year or whether you're in your last year, this could be a defining moment for you, and so go make the most of it. Give it everything that you have. Try to block out all the outside noise and just continue to focus on your improvement and just being better than what you've been.

There's been some tough choices for guys to have to make. I support our players in their journey. There's been -- it was hard. A lot of them were hurt in decisions of things that they couldn't control, but ultimately I believe in where we're going to continue to build through the experiences, right, and then obviously just grateful for all our players that have poured into our program throughout this journey.

Ja'Khi Douglas is listed as a running back on the depth chart. What does it say about his versatility to change positions for this game?

NORVELL: Yeah, Ja'Khi has been a great player for us and a great playmaker just throughout his years here at Florida State. He came in kind of in that dual role being able to play running back, being able to play -- split out and play receiver.

He's kind of transitioned more to receiver the last few years. He had a big game against Pitt when we really needed him when Keon and Johnny were both out, but coming into this year the running back position has kind of taken a little bit of a hit.

Unfortunately LT (Lawrance Toafili) is not going to be able to play due to an injury that was had in the championship game, so we had to make some adjustments. Ja'Khi is so unselfish and he cares so much about this team. He does have a very versatile skill set in the things that he can do that allows him that flexibility.

That's one of the things we try to look for in recruiting, too, guys that can do it all, because you never know what opportunity might present itself and how we can showcase all the skills and talents that these guys have, and I think Ja'Khi is a wonderful example of that.

Is there still anger or is it more acceptance now? Everyone says you can control what you can control about the committee's decision. To that end, how difficult is it -- will it be and has it been for you to accept that you're just never going to know what might have been if Jordan hadn't gotten hurt or if the committee had given you a shot? How difficult is all that to accept?

MIKE NORVELL: Those are all things outside of our control. But there will always be feelings about that, and I'll never get to say that that's not real because I'm going to always have feelings about that decision and the things that I've had to see the effect to our players.

There's guys that are not playing in this game that have played their last game as Florida State Seminoles and they gave everything that they had in it. I think that's some of the hurt that they experienced, that we experienced just from not getting the opportunity to go and to show that what we believed we had an opportunity to achieve.

But this has been a team of great resolve. This has been a team that has overcome adversity. I think when you sit there and you look, not a whole lot of people would have predicted or expected for us to go undefeated this year. You lose Jordan and have to play one of our biggest rivals, to go and have our backup quarterback go down and to go have to win a conference championship and the way that that was done, it was just from the response, and I think it showed the heart, showed the character of our team, and what we've built within this program.

We're still at the beginning of where we're going, and there are great days ahead here in front of this program, but it still doesn't get it back for the guys that are playing -- that they've played in their last year here at Florida State. That's what hurts.

Ultimately we're excited for our opportunity, and it does have to go back to controlling the things you can control. There's plenty of times in life -- and I've told this to our team and each of the players, there's going to be times in life where things don't go the right way or the way that you expected them to go or maybe even what you've earned, you don't always receive the reward for that, but you do control the response and what you do with it, where you go, and the attitude which you bring. That's what's going to define the identity of what you have.

I know we're going to go out tomorrow and we're going to fight with everything that we have to go put our best on that field. I'm excited we get to do it against a great opponent, a great staff that we get to compete against, and this is something that is going to continue to help push our program to ultimately where we're going to end up.

We know this time of year is very integral as far as getting the younger players more time to practice and develop. How did you go about that?

NORVELL: We tried to take the first five practices from the weekends after the championship week, during recruiting. We were practicing on those weekends and really kind of doing developmental practices. Allowed our older guys that had played a lot, they got the individual work. Got some speed on speed.

But really the focus was on those guys that didn't get as many reps throughout the year. And to help continue to build the fundamentals, the focus, continue to build upon the concepts of what we do, I thought it was really beneficial.

As decisions were made throughout bowl season, I thought those practices were huge for us with some of the guys that were in those developmental practices that are now going to get an opportunity to impact in this game.

It goes back to that statement, you never know when your number is going to be called, but you have to be ready for it, so make sure that the work through the process is preparing you for ultimately what you want to be and being ready when your number is called.

When the dust settles and if Florida State is the only undefeated team remaining, should you and Florida State consider themselves national champions?

NORVELL: You know, I mean, I think that as things go on the field, you've got to control what you can control on the field. We were not presented the opportunity to go play in the College Football Playoff.

For that decision, we get a chance to go compete against Georgia to win the Orange Bowl. That would be an incredible feat for our football team, to be able to go 14-0 throughout the course of the season, throughout the things that we've had to face.

Right now that's the focus. Ultimately that's what's in front of us. That's all that we've talked about.

There's been a lot of talk about the production, players that might not be available in this game. Have you seen any of the players who are going to be in expanded roles taking on more leadership, maybe guys who didn't have that opportunity during the regular season?

NORVELL: Absolutely. Leadership is not about a speech. It's about what you do when you step on the field, what you're doing in the meeting rooms, how you're approaching each and every day. There's plenty of people that want to talk, but if your actions don't follow that up, then nobody is really going to listen.

What I've been pleased with is just the way that the guys have approached the work that they've had, and now that they are getting more of an opportunity, to see them work, to encourage, to push, when you sit there and look at a lot of guys on our offensive line, guys that do have the experience and obviously are veterans within what we're doing, I think they've done a great job with it. You'll see some of those skill players -- you mentioned Ja'Khi -- a couple guys that are really pushing to elevate themselves and to be supportive of some of the guys maybe that don't have as much.

But I think the leadership has come through the work, and I think that's something that our guys all respect within each other. Cheyenne Brown there in the defensive backfield I think has really done a nice job of trying to elevate himself. Kalen DeLoach is one of our great players. He's done a wonderful job throughout this bowl season as he's playing his last game as a Seminole, and then a couple of those guys on that defensive front have really been impactful.

Your players have been very honest about the pain they'll carry with them through their career, the rest of their lives for not being rewarded for that resume you've put together. Is there a plan in place to make sure that doesn't linger in a negative way for you in this program because they said they're going to carry it for a long time.

NORVELL: Go play the game. Go be the best you can possibly be in all things that are ahead of you. There's a lot of experiences that you're going to learn from in life, and what you do with those experiences are going to dictate what your future is going to be.

We get an opportunity to play Georgia in the Orange Bowl, and this is an exciting game. It's a great opportunity. As we go through and get into the off-season and we get to continue to elevate this program to where it deserves to be.

Going undefeated up to this point, it's been a wonderful ride for our program, but we still haven't accomplished all that's in front of us. It's about the work. It's about the response. It's about the way that our guys will continue to improve.

A lot of our guys are going to take that step to the National Football League here in the near future. Will they still have the pain and the hurt from maybe choices that were made? Absolutely. But they can still focus on going to be the best they can be, and they will find situations in the future that this experience will help them manage through and to help them throughout the course of their lives if they take advantage of it.

Coach Norvell, can you talk about how Darrell Jackson has looked in practice?

NORVELL: That's a great example of somebody that unfortunately at the beginning of the year was denied an opportunity to play this season due to the two-time transfer, which now apparently has changed.

It's a great example of control the things that you can control. Darrell has brought a smile to his face throughout the course of the season. He's worked his butt off to be in position. We knew once we got to the postseason that he would be eligible to play, and that's been our focus.

I've challenged him throughout the year, and he's done everything in his power, so he's excited about it. He's got plenty of game experience under his belt. But there's going to be some nerves, some emotion and probably some anxiety going into this one, and just getting out there and go and play the next snap.

But I'm definitely excited about seeing him get in there and make an impact on this game.

I know in the ACC Championship game, that was sort of a whirlwind for Brock, and talking to Alex (Atkins), it sounded like the game plan was don't make the big mistake that could cost us the game. If you knew then what you know now about how the committee was judging you, would you have approached that differently and tried for some style points? And given that you've had more time with him in this role, do you expect more of the offense to be on his shoulders in this one?

NORVELL: I think you win a conference championship game by 10 points, I think that's pretty stylish. Ultimately it was about winning the game. I thought our defense, we had a great plan, did a wonderful job. We knew we couldn't make the big mistake, couldn't give the extra possessions.

I thought Brock did a good job of managing that throughout the course of the game. But that was his first start. It was his first meaningful reps throughout a game in that type of situation, so he will be better from that.

As we jump into this one, this is the first week coming into a game week knowing that he's the starter and we're able to plan things accordingly to certain strengths that he has and get enough repetitions of the things that we expect to see and then also some of the things that might be unexpected that we see.

That's the fun of this week for us.

Definitely, like I said, Brock has got great confidence, great belief, great emotion in what he brings and how he works and just the people that are around him, how supportive they've been. We're definitely looking forward to seeing him compete.