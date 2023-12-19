Recruiting: Expected signing times for FSU's 2024 recruiting class
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles' staff are expected to add at least 23 players to its program on Wednesday when prospects from the 2024 recruiting class can sign their National Letter of Intent.
Besides the 23 players FSU currently has committed, the Seminoles are still in the hunt for wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is currently committed to Ohio State, defensive tackle LJ McCray, who is committed to Florida, defensive tackle D'Nas White and defensive end Amaree Williams. Those four prospects could also sign with FSU on Wednesday.
The Osceola's Curt Weiler will be at the signing ceremony for safety prospect KJ Bolden and Charles Fishbein will be at Jeremiah Smith's signing ceremony.
Below we have the times that each prospect is expected to sign an NIL on Wednesday.
OL Manasse Itete - 3 a.m. ET
DB Cai Bates - 8:30 a.m.
ATH BJ Gibson - 9 a.m.
DT Jamorie Flagg - 9 a.m.
WR Camden Frier - 10 a.m.
TE Landen Thomas - 10 a.m.
DL LJ McCray - 11 a.m.
QB Luke Kromenhoek - 11 a.m.
WR Jeremiah Smith - Noon
LB Jayden Parrish - 12:30 p.m.
OL Jayden Todd - 12:30 p.m.
KJ Bolden- 1 p.m.
RB Kam Davis - 1 p.m.
DB Ricky Knight - 1:15 p.m.
PK Jake Weinberg - 2 p.m.
DE Armondo Blount - 6 p.m.
ATH Micahi Danzy - no formal ceremony
Charles Lester - 7 p.m. on Saturday
Still waiting to confirm times on the following prospects:
WR Lawayne McCoy
DE DD Holmes
WR Elijah Moore
OL Jonathan Daniels
OL Tye Hylton
DB Jamari Howard
