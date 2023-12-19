Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles' staff are expected to add at least 23 players to its program on Wednesday when prospects from the 2024 recruiting class can sign their National Letter of Intent.

Besides the 23 players FSU currently has committed, the Seminoles are still in the hunt for wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is currently committed to Ohio State, defensive tackle LJ McCray, who is committed to Florida, defensive tackle D'Nas White and defensive end Amaree Williams. Those four prospects could also sign with FSU on Wednesday.

The Osceola's Curt Weiler will be at the signing ceremony for safety prospect KJ Bolden and Charles Fishbein will be at Jeremiah Smith's signing ceremony.

Below we have the times that each prospect is expected to sign an NIL on Wednesday.