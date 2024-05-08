In the latest of edition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In podcast and videocast, host Pat Burnham is joined by Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle to talk about the latest on the Florida State recruiting front and with the NCAA transfer portal.

Talking points include the addition of defensive back Omarrion Cooper from Colorado and the potential additions of linebacker Cam Riley from Auburn and defensive tackle Jay'viar Suggs from Grand Valley State.

The guys also go over the list of tight end targets on FSU's 2025 recruiting board including Hollis Davidson and Chase Loftin. They also offer their opinions on whether Florida State in trending up or down with a list of prospects that includes Zion Grady, Peyton Joseph, Ousman Krohmah, Jalen Wiggins and more.