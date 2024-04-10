In this addition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In recruiting podcast and YouTube show, host Pat Burnham is joined by Charles Fishbein and Rivals National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia to break down what they saw at the Rivals Elite Camp on Sunday in Miami.

Among the FSU targets who participated and who were discussed by the guys are Javion Hilson, Max Buchanan, Ziyare Addison, Jarquez Carter, Trey Brown, Jake Kreul, Darryll Desir, Mandrell Desir, Greg Thomas, Floyd Boucard and more.

The show is sponsored by Seminoles2Ireland.com, which has built travel packages to help FSU fans enjoy the season opener against Georgia Tech and build fan experiences in and around Dublin in August, as well as Alumni Hall.

Watch on our YouTube channel or listen below: