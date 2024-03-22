And while Green is still waiting on an offer from the Seminoles, he enjoyed his time being around the program.

Four-star offensive guard prospect Jakobe Green is one top-rated prospects in the country for 2026. On Thursday he made the trip over from Niceville (FL) High to watch the Seminoles practice and to visit with offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

"I had a great time at FSU," Green told the Osceola. "I had a chance to meet the coaches and a couple of players. All the players get to work and get it done and I love how they were competing."

He has also enjoyed building a relationship with Atkins.

"Every time I meet him, we laugh and joke around," continued Green. "And coach is a cool dude, but he told me to keep working and keep getting better and bring my weight down. I believe it (an offer) might be coming soon."

And while Green is still waiting for FSU to offer, his recruiting profile continues to grow. He received an offer from Ole Miss on Wednesday and also has offers from Miami and Maryland among others.