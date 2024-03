Earlier this week Florida State extended an offer to four-star outside linebacker prospect Justin Hill from Cincinnati (OH) Winton Woods High. Hill is ranked by Rivals as the 194th-best overall prospect in his class and the 17th-best outside linebacker prospect.

The Seminoles will have to play catch up with Hill's recruitment. He already has taken spring visits to Georgia and Oregon and plans to visit USC, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama either later this month or in early April. Hill took unofficial visits to Florida, Alabama, Penn State, Illinois and Michigan last year.

Please click on the video below to view Hill's HUDL highlights: